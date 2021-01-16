A WhatsApp Share From the Middle East (Video)

Internet Magazine
22nd Year of Alternative to Breaking News, Report
Don’t believe anyone will tell you everything, an Arab youth says in this video clip…
And this: Louis Armstrong (American trumpeter) plays for his wife in Giza. Pic shared by an Arab-American in Abu Dhabi.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.