Arfa Sayeda Zehra Compares Book Vs. Pizza (Video)

Books teach you to think, says Dr. Arfa Sayeda Zehra, a renowned Pakistani educationist, literary personality, and Urdu language expert.

Zehra says: “We let thinking disappear from our society and embraced materialism, politics, etc. instead. Ethics and Morality therefore evaporated from the society.” She compares buying a book to eating a pizza with a soda deal. “A Rs1000 pizza with a bottle of Pepsi is considered cheap. The pizza combo is shared by 4 people, but it doesn’t last longer than few hours. Meanwhile, a book costing Rs500 which is considered expensive, is read by one and can be lent to many; the knowledge gained lasts forever.”