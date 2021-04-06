Capitol Hill Assault: Oath Keepers Feared a ‘Benghazi-Style Attack’

RAW STORY: In an interview with Alex Jones of InfoWars about a week before the election, Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, pledged that far-right militia group would be staged outside DC, while hinting that they could find themselves at odds with the US military.

“Frankly, we’re concerned about a Benghazi-style attack,” he said. “That’s why Oath Keepers will be posted outside of DC. We’ve got some of our best men working on a plan right now for where we’re going to be. We’ll make sure we’re within range. Because I don’t trust the Pentagon. I don’t trust the brass. I don’t even trust the secretary of defense to stand behind the president. And don’t be surprised if you don’t get the same kind of stand-down order you saw with Benghazi.”

The Oath Keepers planned to field armed teams outside of Washington DC at the time of the insurrection.

While the government builds a conspiracy case against a dozen Oath Keepers accused of storming the Capitol (on Jan 6, 2021), court documents indicate investigators also remain interested in whether the far-right militia group was staging “quick reaction forces” (QRF) with heavy weaponry as a contingency to escalate violence.

An unindicted co-conspirator referenced in government court filings is at the heart of indicted Oath Keepers’ discussions about a heavily armed “QRF” that was supposed to stage outside DC as backup during the assault on the Capitol. The QRF leader was also a liaison between the nucleus of Oath Keepers in battle gear who staged the assault on the Capitol and a North Carolina group of Oath Keepers. Communications among various alleged co-conspirators that have been cited in various government filing contain ample references to at least one quick reaction force. Read all of it here…