Capitol Hill Riot: Sedition Charges For Trying to Overthrow the Govt?

If you got unemployment benefits in 2020, some of it could be tax exempt –it is the result of a compromise between Democrats and Republicans to get the package passed. That’s the GOOD NEWS. And the BAD NEWS is those who were the bad and the ugly guys involved rioting on Capitol Hill could be charged with sedition for trying to overthrow the government.

RIOT SEDITION CHARGES?: The former lead prosecutor in the investigation of the Capitol siege is speaking out about the possible sedition charges for some of the rioters, and what he says about former President Trump. @PierreTABC has the details. https://t.co/R2pGlnFlqq pic.twitter.com/SNzPFsWtpB — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) March 23, 2021

They may be read more than the proverbial Riot Act —the origin of the phrase comes from a real Riot Act designed to quell discord. And it had to be read, out loud, in order to take effect. The Riot Act 1714 was an act of the Parliament of Great Britain which authorized local authorities to declare any group of 12 or more people to people to be unlawfully assembled and to disperse or face punitive action.