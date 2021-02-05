Christopher Plummer, Sound of Music Oscar-Winning Actor, Dies at 91

Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer, the legendary actor best known for The Sound of Music, has died. He was 91.

Born to a prominent family in Toronto, Plummer gave up a career as a concert pianist to join the theater. He performed in several notable Shakespearian productions before joining the cast of the 1965 movie that made him a familiar face across the world — The Sound of Music.

“The more I watched, the more I realized what a terrific movie it is,” he wrote. “The very best of its genre — warm, touching, joyous and absolutely timeless. Here was I, cynical old sod that I am, being totally seduced by the damn thing — and what’s more, I felt a sudden surge of pride that I’d been part of it.” MORE…