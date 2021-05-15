‘Complete Racism’ in Israel, a Citizen Journalist Says (Video)

WATCH: A Western citizen journalist walks thru an unknown street in Hebron, Israel (he says) and highlights the inability of Palestinians to access a bus stop for a ride, while an Israeli couple is seen waiting for the bus.

Hebron, a Palestinian city in the southern West Bank is 30 km south of Jerusalem.

High-profile Palestinians from around the world (Mohammed Hadid, Farah Nabulsi, Eyas Younis and other famous Palestinians) have joined forces to create a video expressing their love for Jerusalem.

A dozen Jewish lawmakers wrote to President Joe Biden condemning Hamas rocket attacks and notably: affirming Palestinians’ right to live in safety, free from fear; criticizing police violence and evictions in East Jerusalem; making clear that the US must address “deepening occupation”.