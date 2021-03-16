COVID-19 Vaccines: The Top Four Are All Chinese

The New York Times report shows that in the safety ranking, top four COVID-19 vaccines are all Chinese:

Sinopharm (China) Sinovac (China) Kexing (China) Can Sino (China) AstraZeneca (UK) Pfizer (United States and Germany) Modena (United States) Johnson & Johnson (United States) Novavax (United States) Satellite 5 (Russia)

Sinopharm has two vaccines, ranking first and second respectively. China has exported more than 500 million doses of vaccines to more than 50 countries around the world, and it is estimated that hundreds of millions of people have been vaccinated. And China’s vaccine accident rate is lower and safer.

As reported by the Western media, many wealthy people in Britain fly to the UAE to vaccinate Chinese national medicine.

The 5th safest in ranking, AstraZeneca, faces suspension in some countries.

More than a dozen countries (including Germany, France, Italy, Spain) have suspended the use of the vaccine, although Australia, Britain and Thailand are moving ahead with it.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, was designed to be the workhorse of the global vaccination effort, with some two billion doses ordered for use in more than 70 countries this year.

Italy is said to have opened manslaughter case after a teacher died hours after getting AstraZeneca vaccine, according to a New York Post report.

The U.S. is currently administering more than 2.4 million COVID-19 vaccines per day. In the initial months of the U.S. vaccine rollout, almost everyone got their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the appropriate time frame, says a a new CDC report.

Nearly 111 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci has debunked some vaccine myths: ‘No, neither I, and I believe I can speak for Bill Gates, have put a chip into the virus when it gets into you.’