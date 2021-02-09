COVID Vaccine Turns You Gay, Says Iranian Cleric

What price are you willing to pay to survive the coronavirus pandemic? Well, according to an Iranian m̶e̶d̶i̶c̶a̶l̶ ̶e̶x̶p̶e̶r̶t̶ priest, the price of Covid-19 immunity may be the desire to lay with someone of the same gender as you.

It’s either that, or you’ll turn into a robot – another of his predictions.

Commenting on the report, a Twitterati wrote, “I hate when vaccines turn me gay, it’s very inconvenient sometimes.”

Another (Katrina [email protected]) wrote:

“Tired: Covid vaccine is a hoax

Wired: Covid vaccine is a 5G microchip

Inspired: Covid vaccine makes you gay.”

Ayatollah Abbas Tabrizian, an Iranian cleric, is a well-known for his vitriol against Western medicine. Last year, he made headlines after he was filmed burning Harrison’s Manual of Medicine, arguing that Iranian medicine has made Western pharmaceuticals ‘irrelevant’.

After his Twitter account got shut down, he found sanctuary on Telegram, where he posts his rants. This time, he asserted that those who get inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine will become homosexuals, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“Don’t go near those who have had the COVID vaccine,” he wrote to nearly 210,000 followers.

“They have become homosexuals.”

Iranian cleric slammed for claiming COVID-19 vaccines ‘turn people gay’

QNews reports: Speaking to the Jerusalem Post, Iranian dissident Sheina Vojoudi slammed Tabrizian’s “nonsense” and called out leader’s hypocrisy.

“Like other clerics in the regime, also Tabrizian relates all [shortcomings] to sexuality,” Vojoudi said.

“The clerics in Iran are suffering from lack of knowledge and humanity.

“Actually, his goal of spreading nonsense is to try to scare people [out] of getting vaccinated, while the leader of the regime and other officials got [the] Pfizer [vaccine].

“And they don’t provide it for the people with the excuse that they don’t trust the West.”