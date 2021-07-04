Did Ancient Egyptians Use Light Bulbs? (Video)

Some objects held aloft by human figures in ancient carvings in #Egypt really do look like large light bulbs.

Did the ancient Egyptians have basic understanding of electric lighting? May be so if some of the reliefs at the temple of Hathor in Dandera are considered.

The Dendera Temple complex is located about 1.6 miles (2.5 kilometers) south-east of Dendera, Egypt. It is one of the best-preserved temple complexes in Egypt. The dominant building in the complex is the Temple of Hathor. Dendera was inhabited in prehistory, a useful oasis on the banks of the Nile.

The stone reliefs in Dandera depict Harsomtus, in the form of a snake, emerging from a lotus flower. In six reliefs he is shown within an oval container called hn, which might represent the womb of Nut. These superficially resemble a lamp or light.

Ancient Egyptian civilization followed prehistoric Egypt and coalesced around 3100 BCE -that’s over 5000 years ago.