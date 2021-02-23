Donkey Meat Becoming Popular in India’s Andhra Pradesh

The meat of donkey is reportedly becoming popular in parts of India’s Andhra Pradesh (AP) state and people are ready to buy it for hefty prices. According to a report, donkeys are being slaughtered in AP’s West Godavari, Krishna, Prakasam and Guntur districts. Notably, donkey is not registered as a “food animal”, hence, its slaughter for consumption is illegal in the country.

The report mentioned that several criminal gangs jointly operate the donkey meat racket in AP as there is a rise in demand. According to Gopal R Surabathula, secretary of NGO called Animal Rescue Org, donkeys are being brought from other states such as Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Maharashtra for slaughter. Surabathula’s NGO has reported an illegal trade of donkey meat at Panduranga Road in West Godavari’s Venavallivaripeta.

“The state government must protect the donkeys. Law enforcement must save the donkeys from ending up on our dinner plates. Otherwise, people will have to go to the zoo to see donkeys,” Surabathula was quoted as saying. Reacting to the complaint, G Nehru Babu, who is joint director of animal husbandry in West Godavari, made it clear that slaughtering of donkeys is illegal.

“We will take serious action against people who indulge in the crime. Unnecessary misconceptions make people eat milk and meat of donkeys,” Babu said. Guntur (urban) SP RN Ammi Reddy has assured a crackdown on donkey meat traders. Those who consume donkey meat believe it increases strength and virility.

