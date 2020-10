BUT THEN WE HAVE THIS…

SHOCK POLL: BIDEN +17

‘91% CHANCE’ OF WINNING

AND THIS…

Giuliani daughter voting for Biden…

NOW THIS…

Trump Defends Promoting Conspiracy That Navy SEALs Didn’t Kill Bin Laden…

Praises QAnon…

So Who’ll Win?

Taliban endorses Trump!

Campaign rejects support…

AMERICANS DECIDE

Curated by Irshad Salim, Islamabad