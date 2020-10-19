Emirati Minister of Tolerance Accused of ‘Serious Sexual Assault’

The Emirati minister of tolerance has been accused of ‘serious sexual assault’ by the organizer of a literary festival which was held earlier this year in Abu Dhabi.

Caitlin McNamara (a British woman) says she was attacked by Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, 69, on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

Ms McNamara, 32, who was in Abu Dhabi working on the launch of the festival in the city, has now been interviewed by Scotland Yard.

She claims the Sheikh called her to a meeting at his home in February.

It was there that she claims the Sheikh sexually assaulted her – which he denies.

She has waived her right to anonymity and, in an interview with the Sunday Times, spoken publicly about the alleged assault.

The sheikh – who is a member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family and likes to be known as the ‘Sheikh of Hearts’ – said over the weekend that he was ‘surprised and saddened’ by the claims made by McNamara.

