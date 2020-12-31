Environment Friendly Camel Library For Youth in Pakistan (Video)

Meet Roshan: He’s not giving rides on the beach in Karachi, nor is he giving rides to the young and old in a park in capital Islamabad –for leisure and fun. “Roshan” (enlightened) is the camel, laden with books travels daily from one village to another in Turbat, a remote district in Pakistan’s southern province Balochistan. His show up extracts giggles and enables animated body language among the children and the teens.

For these children and teens (including their parents) “Roshan’s” arrival with a swagger is a Santa Claus moment –and that’s almost every other day, not just on Christmas once a year.

“The wider region, that is the Middle East and Africa, can adopt this awesome initiative”, says a Gulf observer. What’s common in the region is their youth bulge, illiteracy, abundance of camels, remote villages and the need for the best bang for the lowest dollar to deliver socio-economic services.

The “Roshan” initiative cost only Pak Rupees 18,000. That’s US$113 only –less than a day trip to a Six Flag’s Great Adventure (all said and done). Unlike, these children and teens get to keep the knowledge from the books as an added plus for ever! “Great initiative”, says a Saudi professional-turned-entrepreneur.