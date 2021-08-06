Five Sea Battle Tactics in Movies and TV (Video)

Has the blue sea returned as a dominant theater for geopolitics and geo-economy? Is the Naval/Cyber warfare hybrid a new normal in the making, just as the space?

Says a Pakistani defense expert: “(They are) global commons: The Sea and the Space. These were always ground zeros for international struggle and dominance. Cyber has emerged as a rider to all conflicts and competitions. Yes, you can say that Naval/ Cyber is the one of the new normals.”

He adds, “(The) Chinese are more smart (though), they are already creating alternatives to the sea in the shape of Eurasian railway lines. In the Covid-hit world, when the world is struggling to find shipping lines (shipping costs have already increased by 3 times and one week transit time has been added), the Chinese are shipping record number of containers via these new trade lines”.

Former Pakistani Vice Admiral & Ambassador Hasham Bin Saddique weighs in the question with a big YES also. Listen to what he has to say:

I am reminded of Tom Clancy’s The Hunt for Red October movie released 30 years ago, and its five iconic moments, including some of these dialogues:

Capt. Marko Ramius: [quoting Christopher Columbus] ‘And the sea will grant each man new hope, as sleep brings dreams of home.’

Jack Ryan: Welcome to the New World, Captain.

Jeffrey Pelt: Listen, I’m a politician, which means I’m a cheat and a liar, and when I’m not kissing babies, I’m stealing their lollipops, but it also means that I keep my options open.

Capt. Bart Mancuso: The hard part about playing chicken is knowing when to flinch.

Irshad Salim, Islamabad