FOUR U.S. Congresswoman Weigh in Palestine and Israel Conflict (Video)

Four U.S. House of Representatives voice support for the Palestinians as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict witness a huge uptick (observers say it is Intifida III). These congresswomen are 1) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, serving as the U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district. 2) Rashida Harbi Tlaib, serving as the U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 13th congressional district. 3) Ayanna Soyini Pressley who is serving as the U.S. Representative for Massachusetts’s 7th congressional district. And 4) Cori Anika Bush serving as the U.S. Representative for Missouri’s 1st congressional district.

The UN chief on Sunday called on Israel and Palestine to end “senseless cycle of bloodshed, terror and destruction” and return to negotiations for a two-state solution of the conflict.

“The current hostilities are utterly appalling. This latest round of violence only perpetuates the cycles of death, destruction and despair, and pushes farther to the horizon any hopes of coexistence and peace,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during his address at the UN Security Council (UNSC).

The UNSC has met for the third time to discuss the escalating tension between Israel and Palestine and Israel’s recent air raids on Gaza.

“Rockets and mortars on one side and aerial and artillery bombardments on the other must stop,” Guterres urged.