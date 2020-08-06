DesPardes + PKonweb

Before the recent cleanup of Karachi’s massive drainage system by military’s FWO, this videoclip of a…
HOT
Pakistan Asks OIC To Stop Dragging Feet On Kashmir, Returns $1B Saudi Loan
IRSHAD SALIM — Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in an unusually sharp warning asked Saudi…
Comparing Kashmir to Palestine (Video), and the Webinar in Riyadh
IRSHAD SALIM — Last year at this time, DesPardes published an insight and quoted a senior…
Islamabad Updates Map: Kashmir, Junagadh, Sir Creek ‘Part of Pakistan’
Islamabad on Tuesday issued a new political map showing following territories as part of Pakistan: The…
Analysts Comment On Iran, China ‘Energy Deal Of The Century’
Two analysts weighed in (when asked by DesPardes) on the “potential” deal between China and Iran…
UK Police Investigate Who’s Behind ‘Jay Patel’ After Record $68Mln Cash Seized
UK police have raided a home in London and arrested a 20-year-old Indian allegedly for being…