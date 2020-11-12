Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is brushing aside results of last week’s presidential election showing that President Donald Trump lost his bid for a second term. Pompeo told reporters with a grin on Tuesday that the “transition” to a second Trump term would be “smooth”.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo said with a chuckle, before shifting to a more serious tone. “We’re ready. The world is watching what’s taking place here. We’re going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there will be electors selected. There’s a process, the Constitution lays it out pretty clearly.”

Tongue-in-cheek or not, Pompeo’s remarks implying that Trump might yet be reelected were striking, coming at a tense moment for the nation as Trump refuses to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that “people will not accept this Rigged Election!” Twitter flagged his tweet with: “This claim about election fraud is disputed”.

According to AP report, Trump team is hunting for ‘proof’ of fraud.

Trump has been insisting without evidence that the election was stolen from him even when election officials nationwide from both parties say there has been no conspiracy, according to AP.

Here’s Washington Post columnist and host of CNN’s GPS, Fareed Zakaria’s take on how Trump could lose and still win:

Aides say Trump has no serious plan to thwart Biden, as Trump insists he will win.

On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden when asked, “How do you expect to work with Republicans if they won’t even acknowledge you as President Elect?”. Biden smiled and responded, “They will.”

Trump officials had mocked Democrats in 2016 as ‘sore losers’ for not accepting election results.

The inauguration of the 46th President of the United States will be held on January 2021.

