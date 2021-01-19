India Holds Kumbh Mela Despite COVID-19 Concerns

NEWS IN VIDEOS

Thousands of Hindu pilgrims have been gathering on the Ganges riverbank since last week to take holy dip in the water.

Video courtesy: @RT_com

Kumbh Mela is considered to be the largest spiritual gathering in the world and takes place every 12 years at four different locations in India and continues for 3 months.

The festival typically packs tens of millions Hindu pilgrims tightly together for weeks and goes ahead despite coronavirus pandemic. India has reported over 10.5 million cases of the coronavirus with 151,727 recorded deaths from the virus.

Nearly 10 million attendees this year will take part in ritual bathing on the banks of the Ganges River as it is believed the water has holy properties that will cleanse their sins.