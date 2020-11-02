India is Misusing U.S. Backing to Destabilize the Region

Prof. Engr. Zamir Ahmed Awan: The “Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement” (B.E.C.A.) has endangered the whole region. All neighboring countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Maldives, Myanmar, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Sikkim, are under threat. The U.S. may be emphasizing countering China, but the Indian focus was anti-Pakistan.

This agreement may disturb the regional balance and may prompt instability in the region. Specially where India is in the hands of extremist Hindu political party (B.J.P.)/RSS, which has no respect for other religions, minorities, or humanity.

RELATED ARTICLE

US-India BECA: Spy Eye in the Region

PM Modi turned India from a secular democratic country into a Hindu extremist state. Indian involvement in state-sponsored terrorism is well-known, either it is in Kashmir, Punjab, Assam, Nagaland, or against Muslims, Sikhs, Dalits, Christians, or international terrorism in Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan, or Pakistan.

The U.S. must understand Indian nature and psyche. If the U.S. persistently supporting India unconditionally, the whole region may suffer and destabilize global peace and security. It is the responsibility of scholars, intellectuals, think tanks, advisors, and policymakers in the U.S. to understand the Indian psyche and keep balance in the region in the best interest of humanity and global peace.

We take a strong exception to Pakistan-related assertions made in the selective and one-sided Joint Statement, devoid of meeting the “objectivity criteria.

It is essential that partner countries take an objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities.

More…

The author is a Sinologist (ex-Diplomat), Editor, Analyst, Non-Resident Fellow of CCG (Center for China and Globalization) at National University of Sciences and Technology (N.U.S.T.) in Islamabad, Pakistan. (E-mail: [email protected]).

RELATED TWEET