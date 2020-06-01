Military Rolls into DC to Protect the White House From Protesters

Military vehicles began rolling through the streets of Washington, D.C Monday– as the workday came to a close– to guard President Trump at the White House.

It was a scene that was more reminiscent of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre (TS), characterized Raw Story in its report. The 31st anniversary of the TS is Thursday.

According to reports, a large number of military humvees have been stationed in front of DC Armory. Police Chief said he expects larger National Guard deployment across the District Monday night after Mayor Bowser called Secretary of the Army to discuss last nights operations.

CNN reports an active duty military police battalion consisting of 200 to 250 military personnel is now in the process of deploying to Washington, DC, three US defense officials told CNN.

The troops are expected to provide security in the nation’s capital but not perform law enforcement duties such as arrest and detention of protesters or rioters.

Two defense officials said the troops will be coming from a unit at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Because of Washington, DC’s unique status, the deployment does not require local authorization.

There is no indication that President Trump is invoking the Insurrection Act, which is not required due to the fact that the forces will not be performing law enforcement actions.

Trump reportedly was rushed to the bunker when a few hundred protesters surrounded the White House on Friday.

At least 40 cities imposed curfews and National Guard members have been activated in at least 23 states and Washington, DC.

New York City, in a first since 1943, will impose a curfew beginning at 11 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the decision on Monday afternoon during an interview with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

Protests erupted for a seventh day across the US over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

An independent autopsy found Floyd died of homicide from “asphyxiation from sustained pressure”.

One former officer who was seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter — but protesters say the charge isn’t harsh enough, and are demanding charges for the other officers involved.