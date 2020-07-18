Mrs. Pakistan World Appointed Lifetime Judge

Saman Husnain Shah, former Mrs. Pakistan World and former international beauty queen has been appointed a lifetime judge for two International beauty pageants. Mrs. Globe USA and Mr., Mrs. and Miss Pakistan World that takes place in Canada.

When asked about her new role, Shah replied, “I am deeply honored and ecstatic about this position. With my vast experience in participating in beauty pageants and also being a certified life coach for Mrs. Globe USA. I am sure I can do an excellent job as a judge for beauty pageants and hope I can inspire and train contestants to give their best during the competition.”

Saman Shah was crowned Mrs. Pakistan World In 2008 and after being crowned she was sent to international pageants: Mrs. Globe and Mrs. World. She won various titles for Pakistan and is now appointed a lifetime judge for the Miss Pakistan World as well as Mr. and Mrs. Pakistan World competitions.

President of Miss Pakistan World, Sonia Ahmed, said, “We took time in getting someone like Saman Shah on our board of judges because of the titles she won for Pakistan specially in the international pageants.”

Shah made history as the first Pakistani American beauty queen who won the most international awards in one year, Ahmed said.

“In order to have talented judges on our board is something that is very important because we need fair judges who are aware of this industry of beauty pageants. Saman falls in this category and we welcome her on board as a lifetime judge.”

Saman is a former Mrs. Pakistan World as well as one who took Pakistan’s name internationally by representing Pakistan in two strong international pageants.

She is a also a scriptwriter and an author of three books. Her third book “Mrs. Pakistan World,” is based on her autobiography as a beauty queen and is selling worldwide on Amazon. The book was launched in 2019 and is the first-ever book written by a beauty queen of Pakistan.

When asked about her future plans she replied “I am planning to make films in the near future and make an impact as a filmmaker”.