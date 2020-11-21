Psychic Who Predicted Covid, Trump Defeat Shares What 2021 Will Bring

A PSYCHIC who claims he predicted the coronavirus pandemic and Donald Trump’s defeat has looked into his crystal ball for 2021.

South Londoner Nicolas Aujula, 35, spoke back in 2018 of an “influenza” disaster dominating the world – a vision which he now believes foretold the Covid-19 outbreak, the effect of which has been likened to Spanish flu.

He also predicted Trump losing the US election, as well as global protests – both of which happened in 2020.

“One thing people have asked me about a lot this year is the coronavirus. I have visions of it plateauing after the new year and infection rates being right down to the point where they are under control by the spring.

“But, I predict that the panic and restrictions around the virus will go on until 2022.”

Nicolas’ forecast for 2021 also sees protests around the world continuing for the next two to three years and includes visions of civil unrest.

Nicolas Aujula believes he was an Egyptian queen and a lion in past lives. Credit: PA Real Life

He also predicts a mass movement of people, with “thousands” moving countries in one go.

“I’m seeing people moving somewhere for a better life, almost like a mass exodus. I’m not talking a few hundred – I mean thousands,” he said.

“I have had a couple of quite horrid visions – one of a male world leader being assassinated. I couldn’t see who it was, but sensed it sent shockwaves through the world. Obviously I hope that doesn’t come to fruition,” he said.

“I’ve also had a vision of a world summit being plagued by a sex scandal and, a rise in far-right politics, particularly in southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and a volcanic eruption leading to major weather changes.

In addition, Nicolas believes that a vision he had in 2019 of global protests is partially linked to the Black Lives Matter movement.

He continued: “The image of protests that I saw is one that has now become very important, as all over the world this year, people have been taking to the streets, standing up and raising their voices.

“Black Lives Matter has been a huge movement, but there have been other protests around the globe too, such as those in France and Nigeria.

“Similarly, I had a vision of World War Three, but perhaps that wasn’t a war between countries, but instead a war against Covid-19.”

The original article appeared in The Sun UK