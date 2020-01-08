Red Crescent, Red Horns Appear Over Persian Gulf During Eclipse

DESPARDES — Incredible images appear to show a red crescent rising over the Persian Gulf during the December 26 solar eclipse.

A photographer waited in just the right place to snap the rare spectacle as the sun was partially blocked by the moon at dawn, report The Sun UK.

Elias Chasiotis — an amateur astrophotographer — captured the stunning sequence of the sunrise during the solar eclipse while on holiday in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

One of the images of the transition also shows ‘red horns’.

This type of mirage over the ocean is called Fata Morgana and occurs when rays of light are bent when they pass through air layers of different temperatures.

It is named after the Arthurian sorceress Morgan le Fay because it was once believed the mirages they were fairy castle created by her witchcraft to lure sailors to their death.

Elias said: “I was worried that nothing would come out of the eclipse.”

“However, when the sun finally began to rise, it looked like two separate pieces, some sort of red horns piercing the sea.”

US-IRAN STANDOFF NEWS OF INTEREST (NOI):

Iran starts ‘second round’ of attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq…

Operation ‘Martyr Soleimani’…

Three waves just after midnight…

URGENT MEETING AT WHITE HOUSE…

Pelosi tells colleagues to ‘pray’…

Security upped in WASHINGTON DC…

Iran leader tweets flag — like Trump did…