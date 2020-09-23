Times Have Changed: PSL in Pakistan, IPL in UAE and These… (Videos)

CRICKET PAKISTAN REPORTS: If India does not get a grip on the coronavirus situation, then it is highly likely that the upcoming series against England and the next IPL will also take place in the UAE. The same Indians who cracked jokes at the expense of the Pakistan side which was left without cricket at home because of the security situation are now facing a similar situation as Pakistan prepares for cricket at home in the coming days.

International tours are in the cards, the PSL was a big success with many big international players and while the BCCI scrambles to host the IPL in the UAE, Pakistan is getting ready to host the remainder of the PSL on its home soil. Pakistan is also expected to host a series against Zimbabwe this year.

What else we are going to see in 2020!

We’re seeing one, says an analyst in Pakistan: “India is more occupied at LAC with China than on LOC with Pakistan”.

Times have indeed changed: New sheriff in town