Two Pakistani Diplomats Caught ‘Shoplifting’ in South Korea

Two diplomats from Pakistan Embassy in South Korea were caught shoplifting at a store in Seoul. According to a report in The Korea Times, while one diplomat allegedly stole candies, the other a hat –the incident happened on different dates in the capital.

An employee at a retail store had filed a police report which led the cops to go through the CCTV footage –and ascertained the identity of the two accused, the report said.

The hat shoplifting case was closed after the probe. The police noted that the store owner did not wish for punishment as a colleague of the diplomat paid for the item.

The other case involving candies remains under investigation as police said the theft was only reported earlier this month.

Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, diplomats and their families may avoid arrest, detention or indictment under certain laws of their host country.

The first documented shoplifting started to take place in 16th century London. By the early 19th century, shoplifting was believed to be primarily a female activity. In the 1960s, shoplifting began to be redefined again, this time as a political act. Researchers divide shoplifters into two categories: “boosters” (professionals who resell what they steal), and “snitches” (amateurs who steal for their personal use). (Wikipedia)

ALSO READ: 15 Celebrities Busted for Shoplifting (and What They Stole!)