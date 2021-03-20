Arts

TWO POEMS: Advent of Spring, Thunder and Rain

March 20, 2021
dp2021

Read in your language:

Advent of Spring

The world and the Earth
And the sand and the sky is Ours

The mud and the gravel sand
The pods being sown is ours

The blossom and the fruit
And the wine and dance is ours

So let the sunlight bask our faces
As the dusky faces are ours

Thunder and Rain

Silver streaks across the sky
While the wood still burns.

Winter warmth coming of Spring
Charcoal wood amber springing up

Heaven on Earth! Are we freezing or
going up in flames?

Heaven on Earth, let us be

Aziz Ahmed; Islamabad, 19 March 2021

Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *