Pandemic Pics: Will Coronavirus Go Away? (Listen)

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to global lockdowns –it has cleared parks, streets and famous landmarks around the world. Fatalities have risen to more than 572,000 with 13 million active cases reported to-date.

As restrictions start to ease, off-and-on in some cases and in some cities, these pictures are a reminder of the extraordinary changes seen around the world.

Workers seen preparing more graves at Brazil’s largest cemetery, Vila Formosa in São Paulo.

Mecca’s Grand Mosque was deserted on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, and for weeks thereafter –Muslims considered the lockdown a not so good omen.

The car park of this New Jersey mall is empty, with only tyre marks visible from above. The picture is representative of many such emptied ones worldwide.

Reunions (even after decades) were held with the help of Webinar –a 5-hour global huddle with coffee, tea or chai missing and lots of social distancing was held on Saturday. More such get-together are happening, reports say.

Times Square in Manhattan, New York, one of the world’s most famous spots, is much quieter than usual. Almost empty it seems.

Social distancing is the new normal now; encouraging civil discipline is an added plus for authorities struggling with rule of law.

Will COVID-19 go away? Listen to what historian Niall Furguson has to say:

Curated by Irshad Salim, Islamabad