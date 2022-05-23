‘Don’t’ Stop the Rock’ in ‘Chariots of Fire’ (Video)

The composition is arguably one of the most beautiful music creations for a film. Vangelis was a Greek musician and composer of electronic, progressive, ambient, jazz, and orchestral music. He was best known for his Academy Award-winning score to Chariots of Fire (1981)

Having had a career in music spanning over 50 years and having composed and performed more than 50 albums, Vangelis is considered to be one of the most important figures in the history of electronic music.

Vangelis’ ‘Don’t Stop the Rock’ theme music was also used as the background music at the London 2012 Olympics winners’ medal presentation ceremonies. He also composed the official anthem of the 2002 FIFA World Cup held in Korea and Japan. In his last twenty years, Vangelis collaborated with NASA and ESA on music projects Mythodea, Rosetta and Juno to Jupiter, which was his last studio album.

Vangelis, 79, passed away on May 17, 2022 in Paris, France. R.I.P.

Vangelis Tribute: His Greatest Hits | RIP 1943 – 2022