DesPardes + PKonweb

#KarachiRain Trending After Cleanup, Hiccup

August 6, 2020
DP2020

Before the recent cleanup of Karachi’s massive drainage system by military’s FWO, this videoclip of a…

Pakistan Asks OIC To Stop Dragging Feet On Kashmir, Returns $1B Saudi Loan

August 6, 2020
DP2020

IRSHAD SALIM — Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in an unusually sharp warning asked Saudi…

Comparing Kashmir to Palestine (Video), and the Webinar in Riyadh

August 5, 2020
DP2020

IRSHAD SALIM — Last year at this time, DesPardes published an insight and quoted a senior…

Islamabad Updates Map: Kashmir, Junagadh, Sir Creek ‘Part of Pakistan’

August 4, 2020
DP2020

Islamabad on Tuesday issued a new political map showing following territories as part of Pakistan: The…

Analysts Comment On Iran, China ‘Energy Deal Of The Century’

August 3, 2020
DP2020

Two analysts weighed in (when asked by DesPardes) on the “potential” deal between China and Iran…

UK Police Investigate Who’s Behind ‘Jay Patel’ After Record $68Mln Cash Seized

August 2, 2020
DP2020

UK police have raided a home in London and arrested a 20-year-old Indian allegedly for being…