News of Interest That You Might Have Missed: July 2022

Pak envoy Masood Khan meets Biden…
American Khizr Khan of Pak-descent receives highest honor in US…
Situationer: Are we back in US-led Western bloc post Khan?
Iran escalates enrichment…
China, Pakistan to conduct joint naval exercises off Shanghai coast…
First Flight For Communist Stealth Bomber Could Be Imminent…
LET’S TALK ABOUT MARS…
TRUMP: MUSK ‘BULLSHIT ARTIST’…
In NYC Apartments, Ants Go Marching Up…
Internal Videos Reveal How VICTORIA’S SECRET Targeted Teens…
At 79, Biden Testing Boundaries of Age and Presidency…
Now ‘shuffles’; Staffers fear he’ll trip…
Specter of one-term Carter haunts…
Mass layoffs hit tech company…
Japan’s long history of political violence…
Nation reels after assassination of Abe…
Police Chief Takes Responsibility…
Dramatic pics of revolution in Sri Lanka…
Lankan president, PM to resign after protesters storm their residences, set fire one of the bldgs…
UN condemns protesters who stormed Libyanparliament...
U.S. general suspended after mocking First Lady Jill Biden…
Previously served as Army’s chief spokesperson…
MUSK PULLS OUT!
Files notice to exit the $44bn Twitter deal…
TWITTER: ‘WE’LL SUE’…
PUTIN ROLLS OUT ‘DOOMSDAY’ NUKE SUB…
TAUNTS WEST…
BATTLE OVER SPACE STATION…
The Christian Quest for Power: ‘Emboldened’…
Darwin’s Theory Upended? Natural Selection Making Society More Unequal…
Trust in news collapses to historic low…
Will UK finally have its first ‘Brown’ PM?
Huge data leak of 1 billion records exposes Beijing’s vast surveillance state…
GOOGLE Offers Concessions to Fend Off Antitrust…
How FBI Wiretapped the World…
US Life Expectancy Falls Behind China…
Classical Music Relieves Pain?
Hottest new service at hotels? Sleep…
The summer of covid subvariants…
Defy immunity…
‘Ninja’ Most Dangerous Yet?
Shinzo Abe: Tragic End of a Nationalist Leader…
Japan ex-PM Abe assassinated while giving speech…
Died from two gunshot wounds to neck…
Shot ‘by Navy vet with homemade gun’…
Shocks nation where firearms are rare…
World leaders stunned and concerned…
Trump praises ‘great man and leader’…
UPDATE: IRS targeted Trump’s political enemies with audits…
Congress seeks probe…
Economic concerns top source of anxiety for Americans…
Pakistan heading towards default?
‘ECP should allot itself election symbol’…
Road to Islamabad runs through Lahore, and Punjab by-poll results may reflect so…
Khan fears PDM, ‘establishment’ don’t want free, fair elections…
Claims ‘Mr X’ stationed in Lahore for rigging the upcoming 20 by-polls…
Says Punjab by-polls to decide Pakistan’s future…
Rejects impression he has quarrel with ‘neutrals’…
Why did Karachi’s Super Highway overflow?
Notorious ‘Global Terror’ Boss Escapes in Mass Prison Break…
Where in world is Dr. Oz?
GOOGLE Builds ‘Democratic AI’ to Redistribute Wealth…
World Cup stadium stands will be alcohol free under Qatari curbs…
They spoke Arabic while gun shopping in Texas and ended up behind bars…
How US fighter pilot was killed while chasing UFO…
Big Cities Can’t Get Workers Back to the Office…
Dutch make stay at home legal right…
Russia claims to use electromagnetic anti-drone gun…
Why has No. Korea stopped boasting about missile tests?
Nuclear war would trigger new Ice Age, study warns…
Crop failure, ocean famine…
Dollar continues dream run…
Oil from U.S. reserves sent overseas?
For the first time in India’s history, no Muslim MP in ruling party…
‘India Cannot Be of Hindus Only’, Nobel Laureate and Economist Amartya Sen Says…
Israel asks Saudi to let Makkah pilgrims fly direct from Tel Aviv…
VIDEO: Fetrah, an Anti-Gay Campaign Emerges in Egypt…
The Making of Saudi Inc…
Japan to start jailing people for online insults…
VIDEO: Man fleeing cops makes rooftop leap in NYC…
For Healthy Gut, WHEN You Eat Matters As Much As WHAT You’re Eating…
‘PML-N distributing Rs10,000 each to buy votes’…
Melting glaciers threaten Pakistan’s north…
Khan warns ‘umpires’ against ‘match-fixing’…
Threatens to spill the beans…
Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid takes Pakistan by storm…
U.S. sends F-35 stealth fighters to So. Korea for first time in 5 years…
Skies turn green in So. Dakota -due to severe storms with rain, hail…
Who could succeed Boris in Downing Street?
Sri Lanka’s crisis rings alarm for other troubled economies -from Laos and Pakistan to Venezuela and Guinea…
UAE cuts red tape to attract businesses…
TWITTER sues Indian govt over content removal…
‘Bulldozer justice’ flattens Muslim dissent…
Israel reveals ‘unusual’ Iranian military activity in Red Sea…
Why NASA aircraft flying along DC corridor…
Mysterious cult that predates Stonehenge…
GALLUP: Confidence in Institutions New Low…
Record-low say Bible is literal word of God…
Why the Far Right and Far Left in U.S. Have Aligned?
AMERICA’S 309TH MASS SHOOTING THIS YEAR…
The U.S. Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good…
How tech has made car ‘candy store of distraction’…
Indian financial crime agency raids Chinese-owned Vivo…
Supermarkets put security tags on cheese blocks as food costs soar…
STUDY: Simply LOOKING At Food Triggers Inflammation In Brain…
Honduran islanders fight against crypto colonialists…
Khan threatens to ‘reveal everything’ if harassment of PTI workers, journalists continues…
Pakistan’s ISI chief directs intelligence officers to stay away from political activities…
‘No IMF pressure, only commitments being honored’…
Stunned by UFOs, ‘exasperated’ fighter pilots get little help from Pentagon…
American military’s newest weapon: Hot air…
NASA Warns China Plotting Moon ‘Takeover’…
Beijing Denies…
Researchers claim AI capable of reading minds…
UPDATE: Video shows Akron police kill Black man in hail of gunfire…
State of emergency after violent protests…
Docs Test First-Ever Medical Treatment For ‘Broken Heart’…
Americans using vacation days to save on gas…
SURVEY: 2 In 3 Young Adults Have No Idea Who USA Declared Independence From…
Don’t Know How Many Stars on Flag…
Las Vegas hotel to offer first VR porn delivery robots as part of room service…
Cellphone inventor: Put it down, get a life…
One of key ways scientists listen for aliens under threat…