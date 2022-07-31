NOI: News of Interest

All funds from Arif Naqvi kosher and disclosed: Khan
Granted bail in Azadi March vandalism cases…
‘Mafias’ promoted lawlessness — to stay in power, says Khan…
PKR falls to historic low of 250 due to ‘profiteering’…
Exports to US surge to $9b…
Pakistanis among top 10 property buyers in Dubai…
…even amid skyrocketing prices
‘Dollar value to be below Rs200 after IMF deal’…
WB refuses new funding for bankrupt Sri Lanka…
Russia invites Bilawal for Moscow visit…
China for deeper cooperation along CPEC…
Washington Eyeing Tehran?
Could There Ever Be a Middle East NATO?
US, CHINA WARSHIPS FACE OFF IN SOUTH SEA…
LIVE-FIRE DRILLS… PREPARING FOR BATTLE…
‘Don’t say we didn’t warn you’…
Biden tests positive for Covid again, will restart isolation..
Demands for Biden to step aside grow louder inside party…
California exodus continues, with LA, San Fran leading way…
NY declares state disaster emergency for monkeypox outbreak…
U.S. may not have enough monkeypox vaccines if outbreak worsens…
A doctor in Nigeria warned the world about monkeypox years ago. Did anyone listen?
Pelosi Visit Sets Up No-Win Situation on Taiwan…
WILL SHE?
CHINA THREAT TO SHOOT DOWN PLANE…
Chinese rocket falls to Earth…
NASA says Beijing did not share info…
FOXNEWS Ignores The Don…
Murdoch moves on…
Tickets for Trump’s Saudi-backed golf tournament were selling for $1 as crowds stayed away: WSJ
Pope says genocide took place at Church schools in Canada for indigenous children…
Hitler’s watch sells for $1.1m in controversial sale…
American Military Base Hosts Drag Show…
Journalists Doing Mushrooms For ‘Brain Boost’…
INFOWARS Files for Bankruptcy…
Wall Street to Hollywood: STOP SPENDING ON CONTENT…
Key To Long, Healthy Life — Brushing Teeth…
Gum Disease Linked To Heart Attacks, IBD, Alzheimer’s…
Money-laundering: Court sets date to indict PM Shahbaz, CM Hamza…
Khan agrees to sign Charter of Economy…
Pakistan’s days of extracting geopolitical rent are over. What next?
Statues of lions stolen from PML-N woman leader’s house in Pindi…
Chief Justice releases audio of JCP meeting; ‘unprecedented’…
Chinese invasion of Taiwan may come sooner than expected…
US Air Force grounds F-35As, threatening fighter jets worldwide…
Narrative on PTI ‘foreign funding’ case echoes in the Senate…
Pak faces risk of debt default…
Gen. Bajwa appeals to US to help secure IMF $1.2b loan tranche…
FO confirms contact with US deputy state secy…
State Dept. won’t comment…
Sec. & Exch. Commission holds session on Islamic finance…
Inflation highest in U.S. since 1982…
Big Tech Results Spotlight Breadth of Upheaval…
How other half lives: Luxury companies thrive…
$2,245.62 a second: EXXON scores enormous profit…
The great fall continues: Pak Rupee closes near 240 against US$…
Govt admits inability to intervene…
Retailers across country refuse to pay electric bills…
Oil Tankers Stop Calling On Pakistan, Sri Lanka…
Zardari tests positive for Covid in Dubai…
Biden REFUSES to admit economic crisis…
100 Wealthiest Lose $622 Billion…
Bloodbath for tech giants…
But AMAZON glimmer of hope?
FACEBOOK officially cuts funding for news publishers…
APPLE expects growth despite ‘pockets of softness’…
ECONOMY IN DECLINE?
TWITTER: Govts ramp up demands for user info…
What Is FBI Trying To Hide About Raid on Innocent Americans’ Safe Deposit Boxes?
Entire towns underwater in Kentucky following catastrophic flooding…
Miami plans moving homeless to island…
73 Migrants Found Living in Smugglers’ Stash Houses…
In Pakistan, you can buy lions cheaper than buffaloes…
Pakistani man desperately hunt for long lost brother, who may be in Worcester, UK…
Kushner Reveals Rare Details About Ties With Saudi Crown Prince…
Alleges Gen. Kelly Shoved Ivanka After Meeting; Calls Him ‘Jekyll and Hyde’…
Scientists Ask For Help After Discovering Mysterious Holes On Atlantic Seafloor…
AMAZON Brings Cannibal Movie to Venice Film Fest: For Release in Theaters or WHOLE FOODS?
US concerned at import ban on luxury items in Pakistan…
Islamabad says will lift ban on most of them…
Dhaka taps IMF for $4.5bn credit line…
US, EU call for ‘fair’ election in B’Desh; Sh. Hasina miffed…
Freak Storm Wrecks 10 Navy Helicopters…
Biden leaves isolation…
Future of covid vaccines could be sprays and patches…
TRUMP TO SUE CNN…
RNC warns: If you run for president, we stop paying your legal bills…
Can Palestinian pop singer Tarzana conquer America?
Eye-popping: Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city…
Stunning images…
Man obsessed with Katrina Kaif arrested…
From Auto-Rickshaw Puller to CM Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde…
Interior Min. Sanaullah warns of gov. rule in Punjab…
PML-Q’s Ch. Parvez Elahi sworn in Punjab chief minister…
Court rules Elahi CM, removes Hamza Shahbaz…
‘Big blow to PML-N’…
Denounces verdict; ‘murder of justice’…
‘Judicial Coup’ they say…
Politico-legal impasse in Pak?
No harm in appointing next army chief -ahead of time: Alvi
Zardari returns from Dubai…
White House pushes for ‘next generation’ Covid vaccines…
DRAMA: UK PM debate off air after host faints; loud crash in studio…
Crooked road lines painted on California road baffle residents…
NOAA finds weird lines of holes in Mid-Atlantic floor…
‘They look almost human made’…
POLL: 75% of Democrats want someone other than Biden…
Releasing this bloody secret video may cause riots, says Alabama city…
IMF downgrades global economic outlook; ‘gloomy,’ ‘uncertain’ climate…
Air pollution likely to cause dementia…
Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market…
Nervous Nation: Half Believe They’re In Danger Every Day…
3 In 4 Young Adults Live In Fear…
Half Americans fall deeper in debt…
Difficulty Paying Bills Tops Pandemic High…
Inflation Altering Shopping Habits…
ROUBINI: Severe financial crisis looms…
USA Leads Globally in Known Monkeypox Cases…
Russia To Quit Space Station ‘After 2024’…
Will build rival…
Chinese astronauts set up new lab on space station…
Kremlin to keep up its gas squeeze on Europe…
16 U.S. cities could have climate similar to Mideast by 2100…
INTERACTIVE MAP: This is How Climate Change Will Shift the World’s Cities…
Trump Says LIV Golf Has Been Worth ‘Billions of Dollars’ in Publicity for Kingdom…
Saudi Maps Out Neom Project to House 9 Million People…
Rupee continues to sink, falls to Rs232 against USD…
Coalition govt expresses ‘lack of confidence’ in 3-member SC bench, announces boycott…
Is Pakistan heading toward early elections?
Mysterious red glow over Atlantic Ocean leaves pilot baffled…
End Times…
Half of older Americans can’t afford essentials…
TAIWAN HOLDS INVASION DRILLS…
CHINA MILITARY WARNING OVER PELOSI VISIT…
USA ANXIOUS ON RED LINES…
Panama Next for Hard Left Turn?
Smuggling Migrants at Border Now Billion-Dollar Business…
Why octopuses probably have feelings…
2 UK leadership contenders face head-to-head TV debate…
Rivalry Turns Bitter…
Boris privately admits he wants back in!
Can Boris make comeback?
Putin’s trip to Iran…
Woos Arab world…
Tensions high between Israel, Kremlin over looming ban of Jewish Agency…
Hair Loss, Low Libido Added To Growing List Of Long Covid Symptoms…
Lavrov says goal to oust Zelensky…
Los Angeles could soon put recycled water directly in your tap…
First Lady jeered outside Connecticut ice cream shop…
Chess playing robot breaks boy’s finger…
Revolutionary brain-computer interface offers hope to paralyzed…
DNA WEAPONS WARNING…
How health data can be used to kill…
Critical elements of leading Alzheimer’s study possibly fraudulent…
Monkeypox Proves Elusive Foe as WHO Sounds Alarm on Global Spread…
New symptoms making harder to recognize…
Scorching Heat Hits Farms, Stressing Crops and Herds…
Thousands of baby chicks bake on Miami tarmac…
Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size…
Forces thousands to evacuate…
Political intolerance growing in Pakistan…
Cozying up to establishment proved ‘kiss of death’ for PML-N?
Establishment blamed for turmoil…
‘Kingmaker’ Shujaat appeared to be under ‘immense pressure’…
BAD HABITS? Chewing gum sharpens memory; Biting nails boosts immunity…
YouTube to Remove Videos Containing Misinformation About Abortion…
Cuba to hold referendum on same-sex marriage…
More than 85% of Americans experience temps above 90…
GOOGLE Fires Software Engineer Who Says He Talked to Sentient AI…
Failed to ‘safeguard product information’…
‘Complex algorithm’…
The Google Engineer Claimed One of Their AIs Has Become Sentient…
FBI finds HUAWEI equipment in midwest could disrupt nuke communications…
Survey finds ‘alarming’ trend toward political violence among American population…
How Cartoonists are Chronicling the ‘Wild’ Jan. 6 Hearings…
Will Trump be indicted?
Mystery shrouds colossal Brink’s heist at truck stop: Who stole millions in gems?
This 1-Mnt Iranian Short Film Father With Kid Daughter at a Convenience Store…
Inside Saudi Plan to Build Skyscraper That Stretches for 75 Miles…
What does Stay Home Stay Home mean, a homeless asks?
Is Pakistan’s New Govt on Shaky Ground?
Samina Baig first Pakistani woman to summit K2…
Alicia Silverstone Reveals She Still Sleeps with 11-Year-Old Son Bear: I’m ‘Following Nature’…
Air Traffic Controller Gives Firsthand Insights Into UFOs…
Biden signs off on more weapons for Ukraine…
Weighs Monkeypox Emergency Declaration…
WHO: MONKEYPOX EMERGENCY…
Russia hits Black Sea port in wake of grain deal…
In CM Punjab poll Pervaiz Elahi wins, but Hamza Shahbaz gets the prize….
Khan calls for protests; “these are not politicians, they are mafia”…
Supreme Court relegates Hamza to ‘interim CM’ with limited powers…
PML-N ministers vacate govt offices?
4,000 Rangers deployed in Lahore, Pindi…
Camera-shy first lady of Ukraine Zelensky steps onto global stage…
Aspirin More Harm Than Good? Dangers From Taking Every Day…
Jan. 6 hearing draws 18 million viewers…
BIDEN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID…
Runny nose, fatigue, dry cough…
Putin ‘too healthy’, says CIA chief…
Khan warns of ‘uncontrollable public anger’ if Punjab CM poll gets engineered…
Group printing fake US dollars, rupee, dirham arrested in Karachi…
Afghanistan Wants Its Frozen Funds…
Two Pakistani men arrested after raping American tiktoker…
Drones, Unmanned Boats, Killer Robots Made Turkey Arms-Industry Powerhouse…
Erdogan accuses US of training terrorists to attack…
IN PAKISTAN ‘It’s time ruling coalition weigh political costs of sticking to power just for the sake of it’…
Is country heading toward a debt trap like Lanka?
Reverberations of the Sri Lankan-type crisis…
PTI lawmakers being offered up to Rs500m in bribes to switch sides?
Britain’s tortuous leadership race reaches final two…
Americans Moving to Europe…
The Future of Working From Anywhere You Want…
Prices, Strong Dollar, Political Rancor Fuel Relocations…
Taking a cruise could cost less than filling your gas tank!
Mortgage demand drops to 22-year low…
Parents Pile Into Work Conferences to Escape Families…
CEO pay 324 times higher than employees…
More videos surface of Sesame Street characters snubbing black children…
Lawyer threatens to release more ‘evidence’…
Erdogan accuses US of training terrorists to attack Turkey…
U.S., allies weigh providing Ukraine fighter jets to counter Russia…
Graft concerns resurface as war goes on…
NASA sets launch dates for its return to the moon…
China threatens ‘strong measures’ if Pelosi visits Taiwan…
US MILITARY: Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip ‘Not Good Idea’…
Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation…
Beijing Dumps $100 Billion Worth Of Treasuries…
Russia Says Losing Because Ukraine’s Experimental Mutant Troops Created in Secret Biolabs…
Vitamin B6 — Cures Depression?
Contenders battle in bitter race to replace Boris Johnson…
UK HOTTEST DAY!
CLIMATE CRAZY…
Prince Harry warns of ‘global assault on democracy’…
Explosion at Hoover Dam… Developing…
VIDEO…
17 Members of Congress arrested outside Supreme Court…
House passes protection for same-sex, interracial marriages with bipartisan support…
FEDERAL TAX COLLECTIONS SET ANOTHER RECORD…
Fitch downgrades Pak outlook to negative, sees ‘considerable risks’ to IMF program…
Bonds Fall…
Rupee slides to historic low of 222…
Central Bank restricts dollars outflow…
Seven-storey building collapses in Karachi…
Colossal waves crash over 2-story condo in Hawaii…
CIA Director Issues Warning After ‘Noose’ Found Near Facility…
Meet the Taliban’s Would-Be Rainmaker…
‘Homeland’ Security records show ‘shocking’ use of phone data…
Tracks Americans, foreigners inside and outside USA…
Half of Americans Can’t Touch Toes Without Straining…
Khan toughens stance: ‘CEC shud resign, fresh general election only way forward’…
The Good, the Bad, the Ugly of Punjab By-Polls…
PPP, PML-N feel ‘dumped’ after defeat…
Pak, China discuss extending CPEC to Afghanistan…
Extinction threat may be greater than previously thought, new global study finds…
Rare twin giraffes born in Kenya…
Indian Rupee nears new low of 80…
These jobs can help you get permanent residency in Canada…
Rising prices lead to more reports of gas theft in U.S…
Bread for $10…
Switzerland turns down NATO request on Ukrainians…
Erdogan says Türkiye will freeze Finland, Sweden’s NATO bids if promises not kept…
Why we should all be worried about vulture apocalypse…
Plummeting numbers spell serious trouble for humans…
Putin second-in-command ‘survives assassination attempt by poison’…
Russia’s Gazprom declares force majeure on supply of gas to some customers in Europe…
West cannot isolate Russia, send it back in time: PUTIN
‘Apocalypse’ in France… Hundreds of deaths in Spain…
UK braces for hottest day…
Royal Air Force halts flights as runway melts…
As AI language skills grow, so do scientists’ concerns…
Fauci set to retire by end of Biden term…
Black women accused of racist attack on white woman in NYC…
GALLUP: Confidence in Media Record Low…
Man Caught in Underwear on CNBC Live Hit…
Greek Orthodox Patriarch warns of ‘extremist Jewish’ threat…
The World After Ukraine…
Czechs Are Probing for EU Treaty Change…
Secret Service may be too close to Trump — and they might even be co-conspirators: impeachment lawyer…
Ukrainian plane crashes in northern Greece carrying ‘dangerous cargo’ for Bangladesh…
IRAN CLAIMS NUKE BOMB CAPABILITY…
Plane lands upside down at Somalia airport…
‘They Are Our Oil in the Ground’ (VIDEO)…
Broken and distrusting: Why Americans pulling away from news…
POLL: MAGA Voters Say Secession Would Make Things Better…
KHAN SWEEPS PUNJAB BY-POLLS -W/15 OF 20 SEATS…
Gets the number to form govt in heartland…
STUNS RIVALS…
PML-N; ‘We accept public’s decision’…
KHAN” ‘PTI competing against ECP, foreign conspiracy’….
Calls for Early Polls Countrywide After Punjab Victory…
MBS gives Biden dose of own medicine over Khashoggi…
Asks POTUS what he is doing to ensure justice over Abu Akleh killing…
Ahsan Iqbal faces tough questions from overseas Pakistanis in US…
What a Good Night’s Sleep Can Do for Your Heart…
Journalists, politicians congratulate PTI on Punjab by-polls…
PML-N concedes defeat…
Khan: Democracy requires moral, not military strength...
Most Americans Now in Areas With High Covid Levels…
Dollar Extends Gains With No End to Rally in Sight…
Could help Fed in fight against inflation…
Many Investors Fleeing Stock Market. Some Doubling Down…
‘Pakistan saved itself from bankruptcy’?
A matter of months?
Lankan meltdown lessons…
Wanted: A non-partisan economic plan…
PTI’s Shehbaz Gill arrested in Muzaffargarh, So. Punjab…
…for ‘exhibiting weapons publicly’
Former human rights min. Mazari alleges female workers being removed from poll stations…
Punjab govt orders to arrest PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema…
‘Rigging has begun’; two PTI polling agents expelled…
Battle royale in Punjab: Polling time ends in political heartland…
SITUATIONER: Why by-polls in Punjab are so important…
Biden presents framework for U.S. role in Middle East at summit…
Hours before by-polls, PML-N MPA from Sheikhupura resigns…
Voting to decide fate of 175 candidates…
Ruling Coalition, Imran Khan Face Off….
PML-N, PTI trade barbs; blame each other of inciting violence…
Barred from staying in Lahore…
ALVI: Pakistan belongs to all and all parties…
Govt. faces $4b financing gap despite IMF deal…
Eyeing $4bn from friendly countries…
Did the Supreme Court ruling undermine parliament?
Sri Lanka’s political crisis continues…
Woman’s photoshoot in the presidential palace goes viral…
UAE detains US lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges…
Russia Ousts Anti-West Space Chief And Announces New Ride-Sharing Deal With NASA To Space Station…
Journalists picked up during PTI govt were not on my orders: Khan
‘U-turn crucial for political leaders, generals to ‘rectify ‘mistakes”…
WATCH: ‘Votes on sale’ on eve of crucial Punjab by-polls…
Lot at risk in Punjab by-polls at both provincial and national levels…
Army troops to be deployed only as Quick Reaction Force…
Independents could prove to be the ‘X’ factor in the by-polls…
Afghanistan Again Raise Coal Prices Amid Booming Exports to Pakistan…
Biden poses for ‘family photo’ with Middle East leaders…
Says U.S. to remain engaged in the Middle East…
He Confronted Crown Prince Over Khashoggi, says Biden. How True Is That?
Iran hard-liners burn US flags, slam Biden visit…
As President Reaches Out to Mideast Dictators, His Eyes on China, Russia…
Bridge connecting Punjab, KP ahead of Sunday by-polls blocked by govt…
Khan ‘warned against inciting riots’ during Punjab by-polls…
‘Will fight ‘thieves’ till the last ball’: Khan
Sr. politico Sh. Rashid urges ‘establishment’ to ‘stay away’…
The big default? Pak among a dozen countries in ‘danger zone’…
Country’s ‘political heart’ weighed down by apathy…
UPDATE:Bill Gates plans to drop off list of wealthiest people….
Musk Inner Circle Rocked by Fight Over His $230 Billion Fortune…
Internet’s chief agent of chaos..
Iran plotting to kill Trump, intelligence leak claims…
Strikes in Ukraine Show Moscow’s Lethal Reach…
Behind President Putin’s Visit to Iran…
The never-ending quest to predict crime using AI…
8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge ready for inauguration near Dhaka…
Saudi Security ‘Grabs’ NBC Reporter Shouting To MBS About Khashoggi…
Biden laughs off fist bump…
Says he raised murder…
WASHINGTON POST SLAMS…
No immediate oil pledge expected from Saudi…
Opens Skies to Israeli Flights in Win for Biden…
MBS’s $500 Billion Desert Dream Just Keeps Getting Weirder…
Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules…
SHE COULDN’T WALK…
IVANKA: I WILL MISS HER FOREVER…
Millennials to blame for sky-high inflation, strategist says…
Menstrual changes after Covid shots may be far more common…
HOTTEST DAY IN UK HISTORY?
Another Quad Rises…
British soldier facing execution forced to sing the Russian national anthem…
UK summons Russian envoy…
Lee Kuan Yew’s Letter From the Grave To Malaysian Leaders…
Trump could be called to testify by Georgia DA investigating efforts to steal 2020 election: report
Is ‘melting down’ as Jan. 6 revelations drive him to tamper with witnesses…
Allies Line Up Shadow Govt…
Journalists being targeted in sustained effort by hackers…
Judge Pulls Gun in Courtroom — and Then Gets Weird…
The dark side of being influencer…
China reveals more details about proposed mission to Venus: investigate atmosphere, geology…
USA to resume International Space Station flights with Russia…
Iran Warships to Carry Armed Drones in New Threat to Regional Foes…
Italy in crisis as president rejects Draghi offer to resign…
Sri Lanka’s PM sworn in as acting president until lawmakers pick successor…
Warnings for Today from French Revolution…
It’s Bastille Day—an occasion to heed the echoes of 1789 in 2022…
A CIA Assassin and a Psychopath Play a Game of Cat and Mouse in This Intl. Action-Thriller…
NETFLIX Changes Tack With Marketing Spree for this $200 Million Film…
New doc unearths troubling links between VICTORIA’S SECRET and Epstein…
The stunning story of the school that defied Nazi ideological control…
In van Gogh’s hidden self-portrait, thrilling questions about the artist…
Alcohol never good for people under 40, global study finds…
Two beers a week may cause cognitive decline?
STUDY: Apple A Day Keeps Depression Away…
Uneasy calm prevails in parts of Karachi…
Flare-up in ethnic tensions…
Lahore court declares Suleman Shehbaz proclaimed offender in Rs16bn money laundering case…
Pakistan 2nd worst country for women: WEF
By 2050 its population is expected to see 56% rise, UN says…
In Punjab by-polls, voters need to prioritize larger interest of country over partisanship…
5 Pakistani celebrity looks to die for…
DRAGHI ON THE BRINK…
Italy lurches into crisis…
Saudi mindset shows signs of shift towards Israel…
To open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel…
45 nations commit to collaborating on Russian war crimes investigations…
IMF: Global economic outlook has ‘darkened’…
Extreme heat knocks out power during Texas news station’s weather forecast…
Khan vows to hit two wickets with one ball on Jul 17…
‘PTI must win by-polls to save country’…
Karachi prepares for LG polls after seven years…
Its crumbling infrastructure has made rain a bane for its residents…
Sri Lanka president quits after fleeing protests…
Three frontrunners in race to become next president…
Turmoil leaves millions facing a food crisis…
The crisis is not just about economy, but a long history of discrimination against minority groups…
‘That Sri Lankan dynasty is just one among several across So. Asia. The region has been a feudal collection of kingdoms in other guises’: Observer
Inside PM’s office stormed by protesters…
Pak top court judges urge parliament to initiate ‘high treason’ against Khan, Prez Alvi, others…
Punjab by-polls: Tense day for politics…
Pak Army Colonel embraces martyrdom after terrorists abduct, shoot him near Quetta, Balochistan…
Turkish Embassy in ISB observes 6th anniv. of a failed coup attempt…
Lanka woes warning to other developing nations…
Is Pakistan heeding the warning signs from Sri Lanka?
China satellite swarms hunt down and destroy enemy targets…
U.S. Missile Defense Cruising for a Bruising…
Secret to staying skinny: Eating less…
Gatwick Airport runs out of WATER; Toilets unable to flush, restaurants close, massive lines…
A Former CIA Disguise Expert Helps Disfigured People Regain Their Lives…
With Few Able and Fewer Willing, Military Can’t Find Recruits…
IVANA TRUMP, DONALD TRUMP’S FIRST WIFE DEAD…
ONLY 73…
Found by cops at bottom of staircase..
In her Manhattan apartment…
SUFFERED CARDIAC ARREST…
Trump on 2024: ‘I’ve Already Made That Decision’…
Looks to fall launch?
Returning to DC…
Secret donor dinners…
‘Ready for Ron’ means ready for ‘war’…
SHOCK POLL: ONLY 18% SAY BIDEN SHOULD RUN AGAIN…
Many Voters Want to Upend System…
Media consumed with age…
DOJ expected to file antitrust lawsuit against GOOGLE…
WHOLESALE PRICES UP 11.3% in U.S…
Accelerating more than expected…
LONG LINES RETURN TO FOOD BANKS…
Rents Rise in at Fastest Pace in 40 Years…
Inflation Pain Reaches Beyond Sun Belt as More Cities Top 10%…
DC aid groups overwhelmed as migrants arrive from TX, AZ…
House votes to make reporting UFO sightings easier…
New Doc: VICTORIA’S SECRET boss was ‘pimple on NY’s backside’ until Jeffrey Epstein…
Priests Once Aligned With Russia Come Under Suspicion in Ukraine…
Tehran determined to expand all-out ties with Islamabad…
Pak President suggests barter trade…
Discuss Energy Cooperation…
PIA launches direct flight from Lahore to Iran’s Mashhad city…
Tanker headed to India makes U-turn amid fresh Iran sanctions…
Biden’s Saudi Lesson: The Only Path Runs Through MBS…
Heads to Saudi Arabia…
Embarrassing climbdown or welcome reset?
‘USA would use force as ‘last resort’ to prevent Iran nukes’…
Bill Gates Donates $20 Billion to His Foundation as It Ramps Up Giving…
‘Eat the Rich’ ice cream truck sells $10 popsicles shaped like Bezos…
Feds warn Iran may try to kill American officials…
Secret Service member returns to USA following altercation in Israel…
Scenes from Eid al-Adha in Gaza and West Bank (Images)…
Obama sent fiery email to ex-White House doctor who questioned Biden’s mental fitness for office…
Boris Johnson Raises Eyebrows With Talk of Earlier Than Expected Exit…
Eight candidates in race to become next UK PM…
ESA fully cuts Mars mission ties with Russia, angering Moscow…
9 million flee Ukraine since war began…
How Insect ‘Civilizations’ Recast Our Place in the Universe….
Fire at a power plant in Sindh, Pak causes Rs15b loss to national exchequer…
IMF agrees to disburse $1.2b IMF in August – to resume loan program to Pakistan…
Will increase size by $1b — taking it to a total $7b — and extend it thru Jun. 2023…
Rupee closes at 210.1 after over 1% fall against US$…
IMF did not release tranche despite Pakistan ‘dancing to its tune’: Ruling Govt. official
UPDATE: Protesters storm PM’s office in Colombo…
PM declares state of emergency, curfew…
The island nation owes vast majority (81%) to West, not China…
Sri Lanka’s Road to Ruin Was Political, Not Economic…
President flees to Maldives – hours before he was to step down…
Meltdown lessons…
Euro Drops to Dollar Parity…
Bolton Admits Live on CNN He Has Plotted Coups…
Markets Plan Doomsday Scenarios If Russia Turns Off the Gas…
How China Wants to Replace American Order…
Says ‘drove’ away U.S. destroyer that sailed near disputed isles…
TWITTER sues Musk, setting stage for epic legal battle…
Lawyers Say They Can Prevail Over Musk in Just Four Days…
The social media went easy on Trump because it ‘relished’ the power, ex-employee claims…
Power Of Belief: Spirituality Linked To ‘Healthier Life, Greater Longevity’…
Switzerland, Playground of Oligarchs, Emerges as Sanctions Weak Link…
Mexico’s most dangerous cartel makes desperate plea to enemies after brutal murders…
‘Mr X’ has deputed ‘Mr Y’ to rig by-elections: Khan
Declares upcoming polls ‘test of neutrality’ for establishment…
Maryam claims to throw ‘enemies of Punjab’ out of politics…
VIDEO: Lucy & Charlie and the Rim Jhim
Swan Sawan song…
British woman held in Pak says police beat her every day in a bid to force a confession out of her…
Pak foreign policy reset hits dead end…
Bangladeshi scientist invents biodegradable carry bag to replace plastic…
Mayor defends NYC public service announcement on surviving nuke attack…
Siren inadvertently activated at NH plant…
Internal Docs Reveal AMAZON Dystopian System for Tracking Workers…
Trump Fires Back at Elon Musk!
Says He’d Be ‘Worthless’ without Govt Subsidies, Bashes TESLA Cars…
Take it from top Hill staffers: Congress doesn’t function as it should…
PUTIN VISITS IRAN…
Tehran to deliver armed drones to Russia…
Building new laser weapon to disable satellites…
Posts photo of Satan-2 missile…
First image from NASA Webb Telescope reveals thousands of galaxies in stunning detail…
Water seen on distant planets…
In pursuit of oil and Mideast security, Biden to meet with Saudis he once regarded as pariahs…
Migrants who mow lawns for Hamptons super-rich living in woods…
First Lady slammed for comparing Latino people to tacos…
News engagement plummets as Americans tune out…
POLL: HALF OF REPUBLICAN VOTERS ABANDON TRUMP…
MUSK COULD FACE JAIL…
USED TWITTER ‘DEAL’ AS COVER TO CASH STOCK?
SHAKE DOWN WITH MUSCLE…
Twitter shares sink…
Europe braces for gas ‘nightmare’ as pipeline from Russia shuts off…
Biden Oil Gamble Set to Backfire as Saudi Sticks With Russia…
Texans Warned to Reduce Electricity Use Amid Fear of Rolling Blackouts…
Fitch downgrades Turkey’s debt rating to ‘B’…
Robots predicted to rule world by 2060?
Humans forced to be servants…
Penguins unimpressed with Japanese aquarium’s shift to cheaper fish…
Fake cricket league dupes bettors with staged matches…
World population to hit 8 billion this year…
India set to overtake China…
Dissolve Assembly, we’re ready for polls, says BJP…
In Pak, Khan urges supporters to defeat ‘turncoats, nexus of ECP & PML-N’…
Like Sri Lanka, two ruling families taking Pakistan toward crisis, says Khan
STUDY: Reaching Out To Old Friends More Appreciated Than Most Believe…
Why outrage politics has such grip on American life…
Situationer: Are we back in US-led Western bloc post Khan?
Pak envoy Masood Khan meets Biden…
American Khizr Khan of Pak-descent receives highest honor in US…
Iran escalates enrichment…
China, Pakistan to conduct joint naval exercises off Shanghai coast…
First Flight For Communist Stealth Bomber Could Be Imminent…
LET’S TALK ABOUT MARS…
TRUMP: MUSK ‘BULLSHIT ARTIST’…
In NYC Apartments, Ants Go Marching Up…
Internal Videos Reveal How VICTORIA’S SECRET Targeted Teens…
At 79, Biden Testing Boundaries of Age and Presidency…
Now ‘shuffles’; Staffers fear he’ll trip…
Specter of one-term Carter haunts…
Mass layoffs hit tech company…
Japan’s long history of political violence…
Nation reels after assassination of Abe…
Police Chief Takes Responsibility…
Dramatic pics of revolution in Sri Lanka…
Lankan president, PM to resign after protesters storm their residences, set fire one of the bldgs…
UN condemns protesters who stormed Libyanparliament...
U.S. general suspended after mocking First Lady Jill Biden…
Previously served as Army’s chief spokesperson…
MUSK PULLS OUT!
Files notice to exit the $44bn Twitter deal…
TWITTER: ‘WE’LL SUE’…
PUTIN ROLLS OUT ‘DOOMSDAY’ NUKE SUB…
TAUNTS WEST…
BATTLE OVER SPACE STATION…
The Christian Quest for Power: ‘Emboldened’…
Darwin’s Theory Upended? Natural Selection Making Society More Unequal…
Trust in news collapses to historic low…
Will UK finally have its first ‘Brown’ PM?
Huge data leak of 1 billion records exposes Beijing’s vast surveillance state…
GOOGLE Offers Concessions to Fend Off Antitrust…
How FBI Wiretapped the World…
US Life Expectancy Falls Behind China…
Classical Music Relieves Pain?
Hottest new service at hotels? Sleep…
The summer of covid subvariants…
Defy immunity…
‘Ninja’ Most Dangerous Yet?
Shinzo Abe: Tragic End of a Nationalist Leader…
Japan ex-PM Abe assassinated while giving speech…
Died from two gunshot wounds to neck…
Shot ‘by Navy vet with homemade gun’…
Shocks nation where firearms are rare…
World leaders stunned and concerned…
Trump praises ‘great man and leader’…
UPDATE: IRS targeted Trump’s political enemies with audits…
Congress seeks probe…
Economic concerns top source of anxiety for Americans…
Pakistan heading towards default?
‘ECP should allot itself election symbol’…
Road to Islamabad runs through Lahore, and Punjab by-poll results may reflect so…
Khan fears PDM, ‘establishment’ don’t want free, fair elections…
Claims ‘Mr X’ stationed in Lahore for rigging the upcoming 20 by-polls…
Says Punjab by-polls to decide Pakistan’s future…
Rejects impression he has quarrel with ‘neutrals’…
Why did Karachi’s Super Highway overflow?
Notorious ‘Global Terror’ Boss Escapes in Mass Prison Break…
Where in world is Dr. Oz?
GOOGLE Builds ‘Democratic AI’ to Redistribute Wealth…
World Cup stadium stands will be alcohol free under Qatari curbs…
They spoke Arabic while gun shopping in Texas and ended up behind bars…
How US fighter pilot was killed while chasing UFO…
Big Cities Can’t Get Workers Back to the Office…
Dutch make stay at home legal right…
Russia claims to use electromagnetic anti-drone gun…
Why has No. Korea stopped boasting about missile tests?
Nuclear war would trigger new Ice Age, study warns…
Crop failure, ocean famine…
Dollar continues dream run…
Oil from U.S. reserves sent overseas?
For the first time in India’s history, no Muslim MP in ruling party…
‘India Cannot Be of Hindus Only’, Nobel Laureate and Economist Amartya Sen Says…
Israel asks Saudi to let Makkah pilgrims fly direct from Tel Aviv…
VIDEO: Fetrah, an Anti-Gay Campaign Emerges in Egypt…
The Making of Saudi Inc…
Japan to start jailing people for online insults…
VIDEO: Man fleeing cops makes rooftop leap in NYC…
For Healthy Gut, WHEN You Eat Matters As Much As WHAT You’re Eating…
‘PML-N distributing Rs10,000 each to buy votes’…
Melting glaciers threaten Pakistan’s north…
Khan warns ‘umpires’ against ‘match-fixing’…
Threatens to spill the beans…
Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid takes Pakistan by storm…
U.S. sends F-35 stealth fighters to So. Korea for first time in 5 years…
Skies turn green in So. Dakota -due to severe storms with rain, hail…
Who could succeed Boris in Downing Street?
Sri Lanka’s crisis rings alarm for other troubled economies -from Laos and Pakistan to Venezuela and Guinea…
UAE cuts red tape to attract businesses…
TWITTER sues Indian govt over content removal…
‘Bulldozer justice’ flattens Muslim dissent…
Israel reveals ‘unusual’ Iranian military activity in Red Sea…
Why NASA aircraft flying along DC corridor…
Mysterious cult that predates Stonehenge…
GALLUP: Confidence in Institutions New Low…
Record-low say Bible is literal word of God…
Why the Far Right and Far Left in U.S. Have Aligned?
AMERICA’S 309TH MASS SHOOTING THIS YEAR…
The U.S. Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good…
How tech has made car ‘candy store of distraction’…
Indian financial crime agency raids Chinese-owned Vivo…
Supermarkets put security tags on cheese blocks as food costs soar…
STUDY: Simply LOOKING At Food Triggers Inflammation In Brain…
Honduran islanders fight against crypto colonialists…
Khan threatens to ‘reveal everything’ if harassment of PTI workers, journalists continues…
Pakistan’s ISI chief directs intelligence officers to stay away from political activities…
‘No IMF pressure, only commitments being honored’…
Stunned by UFOs, ‘exasperated’ fighter pilots get little help from Pentagon…
American military’s newest weapon: Hot air…
NASA Warns China Plotting Moon ‘Takeover’…
Beijing Denies…
Researchers claim AI capable of reading minds…
UPDATE: Video shows Akron police kill Black man in hail of gunfire…
State of emergency after violent protests…
STUDY: Simply Looking At Food Triggers Inflammation In Brain…
Docs Test First-Ever Medical Treatment For ‘Broken Heart’…
Americans using vacation days to save on gas…
SURVEY: 2 In 3 Young Adults Have No Idea Who USA Declared Independence From…
Don’t Know How Many Stars on Flag…
Las Vegas hotel to offer first VR porn delivery robots as part of room service…
Cellphone inventor: Put it down, get a life…
One of key ways scientists listen for aliens under threat…