WATCH: Locals, Elders Replant Saplings Uprooted By Some in KP

Two different videos –one showing locals and the elderly replanting saplings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and another showing some disgruntled individuals uprooting newly installed saplings during “Tree Planting Campaign” over the weekend in Pakistan went viral on social media. For different reasons though: A) Dissent and breaking the law. B) Elders reversing the misdemeanor.

The embarrassing incident took place in Bara Khyber. Some had alleged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government seized land, “so they uprooted the newly installed saplings”.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, locals, specially the elderly came forward and replanted the saplings and trees and assured cooperation with the government.

The land wasn’t seized, local sources say.

Observers say that’s an emerging change in a society in general marked by decades of violence and terrorism specially in the KP province.