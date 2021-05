In Karachi’s North Nazimabad neighborhood called “Haidri” crime rate has dropped 80 to 90% –highest in Pakistan. The local community-led initiative is volunteers-based using a control center manned by 78 CCTVs which cover each single street of the neighborhood. The focus is on “clean, green, secure” neighborhoods drawing inspiration, says the organizer, from the “Neighborhood Watch” concept practiced in the U.S.

The center caters to domestic violence complaints also.