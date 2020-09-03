Imagine September is Already Here (Videos)

I’ve been archiving some of the most influencing headlines and reports (in my opinion and perspective) month-wise since the beginning of the year 2020. Had been waiting for the global launch of Internet of Things (Iot). I was excited 5G is coming.

Instead, I started to read these reports month-wise and got confused:

JANUARY: Coronavirus Spread Now a Global Emergency Declares World Health Organization

FEBRUARY: Misinformation in the Time of an Uncontainable Virus

MARCH: ‘The Biggest Monster’ Is Spreading. And It’s Not the Coronavirus

By April I kind of felt I was on the verge of like this:

Until I was told (thru WhatsApp sharing) that I wasn’t alone on this:

Nafees Bhai

Nafees Bhai (above), the chicken and his/her significant half and of course the kid (below) are some alone too among the millions worldwide.

Chicken love

Vending machine

And for the next 3 months, despite wait, wait and wait for social distancing to end, things kept pushing the lockdown clock forward.

Or backward…

Lions

In AUGUST, me (and the world probably) found out that I (and many out there) wasn’t the only ones down: Michelle Obama says she’s suffering from ‘low-grade depression’

The pandemic had its toll: fatalities, frustration, protests, you name it.

Jumpy

And then we all were set free –a herd community to dance and imagine…

Desi style

Imagine

But rains soaked some of us, and the flood got some of them…

Phew

So Come September I imagine it is, and would be all okay.

September

PS: Try not doing this though:

Exercise

Nor try this:

Handshake

And definitely not this:

Brooming water

Curated by Irshad Salim