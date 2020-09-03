Imagine September is Already Here (Videos)

I’ve been archiving some of the most influencing headlines and reports (in my opinion and perspective) month-wise since the beginning of the year 2020. Had been waiting for the global launch of Internet of Things (Iot). I was excited 5G is coming.
Instead, I started to read these reports month-wise and got confused:
JANUARY: Coronavirus Spread Now a Global Emergency Declares World Health Organization
FEBRUARY: Misinformation in the Time of an Uncontainable Virus
MARCH: ‘The Biggest Monster’ Is Spreading. And It’s Not the Coronavirus
By April I kind of felt I was on the verge of like this:
Until I was told (thru WhatsApp sharing) that I wasn’t alone on this:
Nafees Bhai (above), the chicken and his/her significant half and of course the kid (below) are some alone too among the millions worldwide.
And for the next 3 months, despite wait, wait and wait for social distancing to end, things kept pushing the lockdown clock forward.
Or backward…
In AUGUST, me (and the world probably) found out that I (and many out there) wasn’t the only ones down: Michelle Obama says she’s suffering from ‘low-grade depression’
The pandemic had its toll: fatalities, frustration, protests, you name it.
And then we all were set free –a herd community to dance and imagine…
But rains soaked some of us, and the flood got some of them…
So Come September I imagine it is, and would be all okay.
PS: Try not doing this though:
Nor try this:
And definitely not this:
Curated by Irshad Salim