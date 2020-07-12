Biden Rips Trump as a Threat to Democracy

Trump Finally Wears A Mask In Public

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday blasted President Donald Trump for corruption as the 2020 presidential race goes on despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The United States has over 3 million cases of COVID-19, and over 130,000 people have died — yet Donald Trump continues to say it will just ‘fade away.’ It’s unbelievable,” Biden tweeted Saturday.

And shared his thoughts on the president spending his day at Trump National Golf Club. “The President? Still golfing,” Biden tweeted.

Four months into the coronavirus pandemic President Trump was seen in a face mask as he visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Saturday.

Biden also blasted Trump for commuting Roger Stone’s criminal sentence.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in modern American history. Every day that he remains in office, he further threatens the future of our democracy. We have to vote him out this November.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans bill to limit pardons in the wake of Stone’s commutation.

“President Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of top campaign adviser Roger Stone, who could directly implicate him in criminal misconduct, is an act of staggering corruption.”

Taking on Biden, Trump’s latest tweet said: “Does anyone notice that the real Polls, as opposed to the Fake Suppression Polls also used in 2016, are starting to define Sleepy Joe Biden as someone totally I’ll-equipped to control the Radical Left, Crime, Cancel Culture, or to even come close to me on REBUILDING THE ECONOMY?”