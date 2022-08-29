WATCH: Traffic in San Francisco. Traffic in Karachi. (Video)

USA started maturing in the 18th century. Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, etc. in So.. Asia are working their way up after getting independence in the 20th century (2 centuries later). The differential is not bad. “So, there is hope that one day we may also become (like) San Francisco,” a Tropic of Cancer region observer says.

“This is what we need in Pakistan” though, the observer said as he shared the clip below. I suspect he meant not just in Pakistan but also in other states in So. Asia and in a holistic way. The problem essentially runs east of Pakistan (incl. Afghanistan) –and among the British colonies pre-947:

Curated by Irshad Salim, Karachi (Aug. 29, 2022)

Honorary contributors to DesPardes: Ajaz Ahmed, Ammar Jafri, Anwar Abbas, Arif Mirza, Aziz Ahmed, Bawar Tawfik, Dr. Razzak Ladha, G. R. Baloch, Jamil Usman, Jawed Ahmed, Ishaq Saqi, Khalid Sharif, Masroor Ali, Md. Ahmed, Md. Najibullah, Shahbaz Ali, Shahid Nayeem, Syed Hamza Gilani