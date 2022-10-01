DesPardes Report Oct 2022 As the World Turns…

Arrest warrant for Imran Khan!
Capital police deny ‘rumors’ of sending team to his residence…
Say warrant to ensure Khan appears in court…
PTI workers start assembling at Bani Gala…
KHAN: ‘Ready to go to prison’…
Sanaullah: Govt. won’t detain him…
Pak govt Twitter account withheld in India, again…
Washington ready to allow Russian oil trade: U.S. emb in ISB
Gen. Bajwa to visit Washington…
BILAWAL: Pak rather be bridge b/w China, U.S. than be ‘geopolitical football’…
Copy of controversial cipher missing from PM House…
Bani Gala should be raided to recover ‘missing cypher copy’: Maryam
VEHARI: Women allegedly gang-raped during robbery…
MIRPUR MATHELO: Handicapped youth set on fire, strangled to death…
Armed men storm Korangi fire station; kill 2…
422 street criminals operating in Karachi: Report…
Taliban Bans Use of Pak Currency in Afghanistan…
Declare use of Afghan soil against Pak, others seditious…
Forests in desert: Mongolia banking on billion new trees to halt desertification…
Afghan women protest Hazara ‘genocide’…
Kabul classroom suicide bombing death toll ‘at least 35’…
Christmas under threat for millions of Brits…
Worst rail disruption of the year, grinds network to a halt…
Unions warn of more rail strikes…
U.S. Supreme Court poised to keep marching to right…
How police use DNA without consent to solve crimes…
First headache for Italy’s Meloni: Double-digit inflation looms…
EU, not Meloni threat to democracy: Arab News
The Italian job: Inside backroom deal to put Meloni in office…
Citizenship for rich: Demand rises for ‘golden passports’…
NYC close to deal for NORWEGIAN ship to house migrants…
USA grapples with risk of nuke war over Ukraine…
Putin sends bombers to base as fears of rise: ‘Irregular presence’…
Russia accused of ‘kidnapping’ head of plant…
Already Fighting WWIII?
