Was Bajwa’s Advice Reason for Imran Khan Moving Out of PM House?

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had already warned former prime minister Imran Khan that the PM House is unsafe for talks, former information & broadcast minister, and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has revealed.

SAMAA Web Desk: A day ago, an alleged audio of former prime minister Imran Khan and his principal secretary Azam Khan went viral on social media in which they can be heard talking about an encoded cable sent from the Pakistan Embassy in Washington to the Foreign Office. After reviewing the decoded cypher, Imran can be heard in the audio telling Azam Khan to ‘play along but not to take America’s name’.

Earlier, an audio of PM Shehbaz Sharif and Dr Tauqir Shah had also leaked online.

Following the leaks, questions have been raised about the safety and security of digital communications at the PM House and the National Security Committee has ordered a high-powered probe.

In an interview with a private channel on Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhry revealed that the army chief had advised Imran Khan not to discuss any important matter inside the PM House because it was not safe.

General Bajwa told Imran, “The points that we discuss here are recorded and leaked later,” Fawad quoted him as saying.

The former info minister said “General Bajwa had said Nawaz Sharif used to step out of the PM House whenever he wanted to talk to the COAS about some vital issue.”

The army chief had also suggested Imran Khan to get the PM House debugged using latest technology.

Fawad claimed the army has fortified the rooms of their headquarters with state-of-the-art technology when Gen. Ashfaq Parvez Kayani was the army chief.

It is pertinent to mention here that after being sworn in as Pakistan’s PM, Imran Khan had decided not to live in the official residence. At the time, the official reason given for that was because he wanted to lead a simple life as prime minister and to save public money on maintaining the large staff and auxiliary expenditures incurred by staying at the sprawling mansion.

Instead, Imran had turned his Bani Gala mansion into a camp office and had it declared the PM House.

Fawad, however, said he doesn’t support the PM’s telephones being tapped or the PM House being bugged.

“Whether Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, or Imran Khan, it is unacceptable for the PM House to be hacked regardless of who is the prime minister,” Fawad added.

