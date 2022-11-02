DesPardes Report Nov 2022: As the World Turns…

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram back online — after brief outage across Pak…
Pak Economy Going Same Way As Sri Lanka?
XI says China will support stabilize its ally financially…
34% reduction in tax returns filing…
GALLUP: Business confidence drops to lowest level in Pak…
GLOOMY PICTURE!
Snap polls, elections after bloodshed or martial law?
KHAN announces movement to continue for 10 mos — until polls announced…
Wants new army chief appointed on merit…
Pindi put on high alert ahead of long march to ISB…
Sunak takes U-turn, NOT attending COP27 in Egypt…
What Caused Egypt’s Economic Tailspin?
2 doz ISB policemen shown the door; were absent from special duty…
Saudi Arabia, USA on High Alert After Warning of Imminent Iranian Attack…
…on energy infrastructure in Mideast: CNN
ISB seeks clarification from Russia on its senator’s nukes claim…
‘Ukraine, Pak recently discussed techs for developing nukes’, says Igor Morozov
Air raid alert on So. Korean island — after No. Korea launches missiles…
23 Missiles…
Delhi air quality worsens, farm fires big culprit…
Lahore once again sets unique record of world’s most polluted city…
BIBI #3?
On trial for corruption…
Clinches majority to win Israel elections — exit polls show…
Inflation Soars Over 300% in Venezuela…
Kremlin Calls UN Sec Council Vote On Ukraine Bio Weapons Claims…
Russian Military Leaders Discuss Use of Nukes, U.S. Officials Say…
Putin’s hands ‘turning black’…
Extreme Climate Activists Threaten ‘Escalation’…
Pak Inflation Accelerated More Than Estimated in Oct: Bloomberg
26.56% yr-on-yr, over 2% higher than last month…
Significantly higher than 9.2% in the same month last yr…
PTI’s long march may not reach ISB on Nov 4. Here’s why…
STUDY: Late-night eating leads to diabetes, obesity…
Coalition Govt bars KP police personnel from participating in long march…
Extends olive branch to Khan ‘for country’s sake’…
Capital police will join Haqeeqi Azadi movement: Khan
Red Zone extended to Zero Point…
RANA Sanaullah suggests deploying security WITH ARMS, AMMO…
‘Pathan’ teaser to release on Shah Rukh Khan’s b’day Nov 2…
Shahbaz lands in Beijing — on maiden visit…
‘CPEC revitalization’ in focus…
Why Are Attention Spans Shortening?
US responds to Khan allegations…
‘Will counter disinfo with info’…
Pak to push for climate justice at Cop 27…
Sherry Rehman tops global leaders list shaping climate agenda…
Greta Thunberg to skip COP27 in Egypt…
‘Greenwashing, lying, cheating’; says summit a ‘scam’…
Ukraine says Iran plans to send hundreds more drones to Russia…
US ‘concerned’…
Khan challenges Nawaz to election face-off –at his own constituency…
Long march faces delays; to stay in Gujaranwala 2 more days…
Shahbaz Gill’s name placed on ECL…
Anti-Army Sentiments Simmer…
‘Was taken to an unidentified place where I was filmed’: Azam Swati
Slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s wife seeks UN probe into ‘targeted killing’…
Investigating the murder of an investigative journalist…
Petrol on Mars? Scientists Say It May Be Full of It…
Israeli plan for solar energy on the Moon for future residents…
On This Day: U.S. tests first hydrogen bomb, Ivy Mike…
Fed. Sharia Court takes notice of 5-yr-old’s marriage in Balochistan…
Iran Scrambles to Crush Uprising…
Despite Ban, Afghanistan’s Opium Harvest Jumps Under Taliban…
Moscow recruiting Afghan commandos — trained by USA…
Priyanka Chopra Returns To India After 3 Yrs…
Leaked spy docs suggest Putin DOES have Parkinson’s, cancer…
“Don’t Engage”: Shahbaz Gets Advice From Nawaz On Khan…
Swedish aquarium’s escaped cobra returns home on its own…
Picking nose may raise dementia risk…
Ancient mummified child was drugged with psychedelics before ritual sacrifice to gods…
Commercial satellites are next front in space war…
Scientists Increasingly Can’t Explain How AI Works…
Math behind the image (or the face behind the mask)…
‘EXORCIST’ Named Best Horror Film Of All-Time…
B’DESH: Interplay of light and form, nature, architecture…
