IMAGINEERING Houses Amid Climate Change Challenges Home & Abroad (Pics, Videos)

The Pakistan floods 2022 have woken the world up (including me) to the country’s acute climate change vulnerability. But this vulnerability has been on display for years. In 2010, climatologists said Pakistan’s floods that year were “the worst natural disaster to date attributable to climate change”. Despite having less than 1% share in carbon emission, the country is ranked 8th in terms of exposure to climate hazards -countries like Pakistan did not push temperatures up to 53 C. “Let’s stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change. Today, it is Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country”, saysAntónio Guterres.
Private homes are estimated to be responsible for about one fifth to one fourth of global carbon dioxide emissions. For that reason, eco-friendly houses and green building methods are becoming more and more of a necessity. To start with, let’s think out of the box by thinking naturally and becoming nature lover. Climate change challenges are global -whether home or abroad.
Curated by Irshad Salim, Karachi (Sep 1, 2022)-with inputs.
