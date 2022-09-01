IMAGINEERING Houses Amid Climate Change Challenges Home & Abroad (Pics, Videos)

The Pakistan floods 2022 have woken the world up (including me) to the country’s acute climate change vulnerability. But this vulnerability has been on display for years. In 2010, climatologists said Pakistan’s floods that year were “the worst natural disaster to date attributable to climate change”. Despite having less than 1% share in carbon emission, the country is ranked 8th in terms of exposure to climate hazards -countries like Pakistan did not push temperatures up to 53 C. “Let’s stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change. Today, it is Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country”, says António Guterres.

Cool a house without air conditioning. Energy-hungry air conditioners are a major contributor to climate change. Lush vegetation helps to keep homes cool in summer. September 2019

Private homes are estimated to be responsible for about one fifth to one fourth of global carbon dioxide emissions. For that reason, eco-friendly houses and green building methods are becoming more and more of a necessity. To start with, let’s think out of the box by thinking naturally and becoming nature lover. Climate change challenges are global -whether home or abroad.

Earthship designs are made completely from natural and upcycled materials. They’re built with the intention of being “Off-The-Grid Ready” – this means they require minimal reliance on public utilities and fossil fuels. They are also constructed to use available natural resources, particularly energy from the sun and rainwater. These houses can come in prefabricated construction packages, making it easier, more economical and more practical to construct. March 2019

Earth sheltered houses are typically built into the side or underneath the ground. Ground source heating and cooling systems use the earth’s stable subterranean temperature to regulate the indoor climate. September 2019

Landscaping for shade. To ensure lasting performance of energy-saving landscaping, use plant species that are adapted to the local climate. December 2020

Earth Sheltered Houses are typically built into the side or underneath the ground. This could be through ‘Earth Berming’ where earth is piled up against exterior walls and packed, sloping away from the house. Or, they could be classed as ‘in-Hill Construction’ where the home is set into a slope or hillside. There is usually only one wall visible, the rest are surrounded by earth. Some houses are completely underground, otherwise known as Fully Recessed Construction. This is where the ground is excavated, and the house is set in below grade. January 2021

Tiny houses have become so popular that they have their own ‘movement’. Generally, they are defined as dwellings between 500 and 600 square feet. They can be transported. Has eco-friendly elements. You’ll have to live a minimalist lifestyle (though this can be a good thing): Less building material required; Easier to build with recycled, repurposed and salvaged materials.Reduced life cycle cost of materials; Smaller space to heat. Can be mostly powered off solar and wind resources due to size. Has composting toilets. It can catch and do filtration of rainwater. Can be also built with one or two new or old shipping containers put together.

Curated by Irshad Salim, Karachi (Sep 1, 2022) -with inputs.

