‘I Can’t Breathe’, ‘We Shall Overcome’, and a Paulo Coelho

We Will and Shall Overcome

Masses will triumph not the entrenched and powerless so-called elites

Coronavirus has seemingly wiped them off

Simmering in their caves for being spared



Haha! Nature triumphs!

All else are doomed



Enjoy, savor what can from times we know and love



Time marches on….



Aziz Ahmed, Islamabad

April 2020

Can’t Breathe



My perpetrator!

Did you know that I too

Am a human being like you?

And I have a right to exist

What have you got against me

That on killing me you insist

If a law I broke

Then arrest me with a stroke

Handcuff me

Take me to the court

There, I’ll prove

That I’m not the sort

That you believe

I am but a man like you

The color of my skin is though dark

But the color of my blood is the same, red, stark!

I want to live

And food to my children need to give

I came out to buy a few loaves of bread

But, like a savage you crushed me with your knee on my head

Who gave you the right?

To subdue me with all your might

Like I’m an insect?

In rage you seethe

But I can’t breathe

Please, let me breathe



Jamil Usman, New Jersey

June 2020

A poem by Paulo Coelho

Send your article, poem, video, etc. for consideration to: [email protected]