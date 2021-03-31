An Alternate Narrative On China’s Progress as World Economic Leader (Video)

China’s economy is set to overtake that of the US sooner than many forecast, and as it happens, the world’s most populous nation shall become the numero uno in world economy.

Economist and founder of Democracy at Work Prof. Richard Wolff shares his insights on what it means as China progresses to become world economic leader:

The Biden administration has imposed a new round of sanctions of Chinese individuals and entities and referred to its government as “insidious, corrosive and corrupt.”

Prior to and post-Alaska Summit, relations between Beijing and Washington remain at a worrying new low as groupings of nations watch their moves and wait for the outcome.

The two superpowers met for a tense summit this month in Alaska. It did not go so well –as expected.

Richard Wolff says The Sickness is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save Us from Pandemics or Itself. He argues that in order to address the failures of capitalism, we can’t “return to normal.” He says we must transition toward a new economic system that works for everyone, including workplace democracy. He says we can do better than capitalism.