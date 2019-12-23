“Another Balakot may NOT be far flung”.

IRSHAD SALIM — Over 500 hundred years (544BC) before an artificial line was drawn in history — to mark the Birth of Christ and declare the rest as ancient, Chinese philosopher Sun Tzu — traditionally credited as the author of The Art of War — had said,” Never disturb your enemy when he is committing a mistake”.

Tzu’s ancient but powerful and oft-repeated “war-of-words” has transcended though into modern history becoming a narrative which is even well considered in corporate enclaves today. Include these two also:

The supreme art of war (rivalry/competition) is to subdue the enemy without fighting.

The good fighters of old first put themselves beyond the possibility of defeat, and then waited for an opportunity of defeating the enemy.

These apparently characterize Pakistan’s thought-leaders’ postures vis-a-vis 1) Indian PM Narendra’s August 5 move in Kashmir, which in the words of German Chancellor Angela Merkel “is not a good situation, not sustainable”.

At that time, I had called Pakistan’s responses laced with “strategic restraint” and “strategic patience”, and posted a picture of Picasso painting the famous World War II period Guernica, and the one next to it (drawn in October 2015).

It’s Christmas holidays now with less than two weeks away from ringing in the New Year — and we hear the news of two more Modi-style brickbats stirring the hornets nest within India: The National Register of Citizens (NRC) to document all citizens in Assam which has somewhere around 1 million Bengali Muslims from neighboring areas, and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to accept all undocumented — including refugees within India except Muslims.

Add to these disturbing events, is the ominous news that India’s economy may be in a tailspin. The largest democracy in the world is forecasted to become one of the top three in global rank — with China becoming the numero uno.

But dark clouds seem to be gathering on India’s economic horizon. The Modi-led government is trying to stop Reliance Industries from selling a 20% stake to Saudi Aramco and paring its assets to honor a $4.5 billion international arbitration award. Also, Ambani is hitting the brakes on a seven-year, $100 billion investment spree across refining, petrochemicals, telecom and retail — the tycoon who has been supportive of Modi’s moves, wants his conglomerate to be a zero-net-debt company in 18 months.

The Banking sector, the real estate and the retail — three of India’s five economic drivers, are witnessing mutually inclusive aberrations, leading to fiscal upsets up the ladder followed by outcries from the affected public and down the totem pole.

The real development (however) is on the social front post-CAB and NRC, says a Pakistani defense analyst. “If BJP is able to push through implementation of these two legislation, “that will seal India’s fate,” he says.

According to him:

BJP is a typical religious party which thrives on societal and inter-faith discords. Having used anti terrorism/Pakistan card to win elections, they have used abrogation of article 370 and Ayodhia SC verdict to coverup their economic failures. To maintain their political relevance, they will continue this path of Hinduatva. BJP dilemma is reflected by ANP example in Pakistan, which has gone to oblivion after the renaming of NWFP, and sidelining of Kalabagh Dam issues. Whereby ongoing internal strive will put spanner to India’s economy and take away luster from the carefully crafted facade of largest functional democracy and secular credentials — the danger will remain that India will ratchet up tensions in the region to divert domestic attention away from real issues.

“Another Balakot may NOT be far flung”.

And that’s the way it is: Walter Cronkite’s well known departing catchphrase.

The writer is a business consultant, advisor and analyst based in Islamabad. He’s also the Editor/Publisher of DesPardes.com and PKonweb.com