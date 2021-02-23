‘Being an Arab in Israel is the Same as Being a Native American or a Black American’ (Video)

29-year-old Nuseir Yassin, a Palestinian-Israeli video blogger who created 1,000 daily 1-minute videos on Facebook under the page, Nas Daily is a Software Engineer (from Harvard University). He gave up his lucrative career to be creative and an influencer on social media.

Nuseir described his previous job as a software engineer as “overpaid” and “not satisfying enough”. Coming from a Palestinian background, Yassin has been providing a different perspective in an overwhelmingly white vlogosphere, representing a region that has long been misunderstood by the West.

His popular Facebook channel, Nas Daily, has 11m followers including from Pakistan.