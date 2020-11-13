China Finally Sends ‘Congratulations’ to Joe Biden on Win

China acknowledged Friday that president-elect Joe Biden won the US election, leaving Russia the last major power to accept the results.

Beijing’s congratulation to President-elect Joe Biden comes nearly a week after he was declared winner of the election.

“We respect the choice of the American people. We express our congratulations to Mr Biden and Ms Harris,” said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a regular press briefing, referring to incoming vice president Kamala Harris.

Wang said China understands “the result of the US election will be determined in accordance with US laws and procedures”.

China was previously among a handful of major countries including Russia and Mexico that had not congratulated the president-elect, with Beijing commenting earlier this week simply that it had “noticed Mr Biden declared he is the winner”.

Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris claimed victory on Saturday, leading to a flurry of congratulations from world leaders. However, the Kremlin, citing “ongoing legal processes,” said it would wait until to pass judgement.

It has been widely reported that Russia had been working to help Trump win reelection in 2020, according to BusinessInsider.