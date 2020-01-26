DESPARDES — At Davos, the US-China tightrope that world leaders and business executives have been witnessing, yielded a special one: China from the Pentagon standpoint is an existential threat — many, if forced, will choose China though.

As for President Trump, he is searching for short-term political advantage.

Executives think China is too big and advancing too fast to be forced out of the equation.

They see the “phase one” trade deal — which reduces some tensions between the US and Vhina — as a sign that the world’s biggest market remains a can’t-miss opportunity.

According to a report: