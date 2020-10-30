Election 2020: “Drink Water and Don’t Be Racist”

Alternative to breaking news, reports on Election 2020:

Biden up in polls? Weren’t they wrong last time?

Rupert Murdoch, the 89-year-old billionaire, the man who helped create Fox News as the most influential platform for conservative politics in America fully expects that Biden will win…

Surge in voting could mean a change may be on the horizon, and/or the horizon may change…

Trump motivates Biden voters as much as Biden does…

Election 2020 is the ‘Most Bet-On Event in History’… 70% say it’s a ‘significant source of stress’…

Joe Biden’s Path to 270 Widens; Texas Moves to Toss Up…

POLL: BIDEN +17 WISCONSIN… Takes slim lead in Georgia… headed for historic margin in California…

Colorado Biggest Blue In 80 Years? Dueling appearances set for Tampa, Florida…

What if state can’t agree which candidate won?

Media election planners prepare for night of mystery…

“Drink water and don’t be racist:” Ocasio-Cortez gives Republicans upset over Vanity Fair outfit “pointers” on how to look better…

Hackers stole $2.3M from the Wisconsin Republican Party’s account that was being used to help re-elect President Trump in the key battleground state, the party’s chairman tells AP…

Trump paints apocalyptic portrait of life under Biden…

Americans plan widespread protests if president interferes with election…

Philadelphia DA warns not to send ‘goon squads’…

In Virginia, Militia Tries to Recruit County Govt…

WALMART Pulls Guns, Ammo Displays…

Already in New Civil War?

DEBT CLOCK TICKS PAST $27 TRILLION…

44 (Obama) VS 45 (Trump): Who has better record on economy?

Poll: Trump’s job approval climbs to 48 percent…

OBAMA DEPORTED MORE ILLEGALS…

Prediction is of a record voter turnout of about 150 million, representing 65 per cent of those eligible to vote, the highest rate since 1908. In 2016 it was 55%

More than 136 million total cast vote in the 2016 presidential election.

And voter turnout was at 20-year low in 2016

Early Voting Turnout in 2020 Has Already Reached Half of 2016 Total. BY NOW 75 MILLION have ALREADY VOTED… thru mail and in early voting.

Republicans are hoping strong turnout in person can make up Democrats’ mail voting advantage.

A national poll of Americans ages 18 to 29 released Monday by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School found Biden leads Trump 63% to 25% among young voters most likely to vote.

Voters are showing intense enthusiasm.

There is heavy balloting at many early-voting locations. Key states Texas and Florida have seen record high voter turnout so far.

The huge volume of mail ballots could take days or weeks to tally, meaning that a winner might not be declared the night of November 3, when polls close.

Democratic officials, activists and voters have voiced deep anxieties that Trump will not accept the outcome if he loses. Biden has called it his biggest fear.

Trump questioned the integrity of the election again on Tuesday, saying it would be “inappropriate” to take extra time to count the tens of millions of ballots cast by mail.

Curated by Irshad Salim; Follow twitter.com/despardes