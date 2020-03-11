First Turkish Film With English Subtitles Set for Release in Pakistan

DESPARDES — In a first, Turkish film Miracle in Cell No 7 is all set to be released in movie theaters across Pakistan on Friday March 13, 2020.

The film is being released in Turkish language with English subtitles.

According to Dawn, Miracle in Cell No. 7 is a heartrending story about the love between a mentally-ill father (Mehmet) who is wrongly accused of murder, and his young daughter. Mehmet’s life is turned upside down when he is sentenced to death for a crime he didn’t commit. Only a miracle can reunite him with his daughter so that they can return to the life they love so dearly.

In a special screening in Karachi, the film was viewed by the media and film enthusiasts, including socialites and celebrities.

The film was received with accolades, with practically everyone in the audience emerging teary-eyed and visibly moved, says the report.

It was a blockbuster in the domestic market. Based on 2013’s South Korean film “A Gift from Room 7” which was remade in several countries due to its gripping content, the film has a score of 8.3 on IMDB and has received rave reviews.