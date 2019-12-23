Harnessing Our Youth Bulge — the Flaming Red Flag

DESPARDES — Pakistan’s population is 207 million and the youth, comprising those under 30, are approximately 64 per cent of that population, while 29pc is between the ages of 15 and 29 years.

Given the metric, Pakistan has a demographic dividend: it is the fifth largest “young country” in the world — and the second youngest in the South Asian region after Afghanistan.

Quantitatively, 59 million of the population are 20-to-24-year old, while 69 million are aged under 15. Adding the two numbers, Pakistan has 128 million to 130 million young populace that can become a force multiplier collectively in a socio-economic milieu — if unleashed.

However, according to a survey cited by Dawn, the most “stressed out” population in the country are its millennials — those falling between the ages of 18 and 33 years old. This is a flaming red flag.

The following situation also adds to the calculus:

Only six per cent of our youth are able to reach universities, and the women among them are only 3.5 per cent.”

The above collage of the country’s huge youth bulge and a snapshot of the woefully low higher education, puts into dire state our higher education profile of the youth bulge.

They are also constrained by lack of illiteracy.

How can we still mobilize them while we do the needful with the generation following them?

That’s something Khan-led PTI government ought to seriously think — the youth bulge is poised to critically impact Pakistan as a country if not dealt with appropriately, depending on how the country invests in the youth by providing them with quality education, employment and meaningful engagement opportunities.

Engagement is the key: Young people between the ages of 15 and 29 make up 42 pc of Pakistan’s total labor force and four million people reach the working age in the country every year.

Benazir Insome Support Program (BISP) and dispatching them overseas in return for remittance may have diminishing return over the years.

Self-employment, entrepreneurship, may be the key, experts say.