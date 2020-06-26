VIDEOS: Hitler Loses Galwan Valley in Ladakh, and More…

SATIRE — Daily we get hundreds of tweets and scores of WhatsApp sharings. Among them, these three videoclips knocked our socks off.

Taking a step (The Onion style — America’s Finest News Source!) we are sharing them as alternative to breaking news, report. Enjoy:

Caution: Any attempt to read in between the lines, or connect them as dots may trouble you not us, as we didn’t mean to lead you. That would be like mixing an apple and an orange.

Gwalam Valley, Ladakh

And This…

Self-Accountability

On a serious note, check out What’s Happening Globally (Updated Regularly)…